UK Food & Drink Exporters Set to Expand Trade Opportunities at AAHAR 2026

NEW DELHI, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the signature of the landmark UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the food and drink sector is emerging as a key driver of bilateral trade. The agreement is expected to create new opportunities for exporters and importers in both countries by improving market access and strengthening commercial ties. The deal will lead to an increase in bilateral trade by £25.5 billion every year in the long term, supporting new jobs and growth across both economies.

Reflecting on this momentum, the UK Government represented by the British High Commission in India will be bringing an exciting delegation of food and drink companies to AAHAR 2026 - India's largest B2B food and hospitality exhibition. The event will take place 10–14 March 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, and is organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO).

The UK Pavilion will showcase a broad range of products across high-growth categories including health and wellbeing, dairy, vegan foods, confectionery and soft drinks. A delegation of UK food and drink companies will take part, engaging directly with Indian importers, distributors, HoReCa operators, modern retail buyers and institutional partners.

Commenting on the UK's participation, Mark Birrell, Trade Counsellor at the British High Commission in India, said:"Indian consumers already enjoy a wide range of British food and drink products, but we are determined to help UK exporters to sell even more to this exciting and fast-growing market. The new UK-India Free Trade Agreement will support this, with trade becoming faster, cheaper and easier. Our presence at AAHAR 2026 reflects our commitment to strengthening trade ties and working with Indian partners to deliver high-quality, trusted food and drink products from the UK."

Visitors to AAHAR 2026 will be able to explore a wide range of British products and connect directly with participating UK companies. The UK's presence aligns with efforts to engage India's rapidly expanding food and drink market while showcasing the strength of the UK's over £100 billion food and drink industry.

The exhibition provides British exporters with a valuable platform to build relationships with key distributors, suppliers and decision-makers across India and the wider South Asian market, helping to foster long-term trade partnerships.

Participating brands at AAHAR 2026 include:

Berrington Pure Spring Water Co: Premium natural spring water from the UK.

Premium natural spring water from the UK. Filberts Fine Foods Limited: Specialists in high–quality roasted nuts and savoury snacks.

Specialists in high–quality roasted nuts and savoury snacks. Smylie: A leading exporter of British grocery brands worldwide.

A leading exporter of British grocery brands worldwide. Wily's ACV: Producers of raw, organic apple cider vinegar supporting gut health.

About GREAT Campaign

'GREAT Food & Drink' is part of the UK Government's international 'GREAT Britain and Northern Ireland Campaign', which promotes UK food and drink across priority global markets and is supported by the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, UK. The campaign showcases the quality, safety, provenance and innovation behind UK food and drink, supporting export growth and long-term trade partnerships. India is a priority market for UK food and drink exports, with growing demand across retail, hospitality and foodservice for high-quality, internationally sourced products.

