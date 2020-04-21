UK Science Is Boosted by the Tej Kohli Cornea Institute

The Tej Kohli Cornea Institute is building on its track record for funding research in the USA and on its 6-year legacy of making direct treatment interventions in India.

A new series of grants will support innovative UK technology, science and research projects that can help to alleviate and end corneal blindness by 2035.

The limitations of existing treatments for corneal blindness have created a substantial treatment gap in the poorer countries where 90% of visually impaired people live.

LONDON, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tej Kohli Cornea Institute, a longstanding project of philanthropist Tej Kohli, has established a series of grants to support UK-based innovations in science and technology with a clear pathway to alleviating corneal blindness. Annual grants are available to UK-based projects led by scientists, ophthalmologists, doctors, researchers and influencers in science and technology. The Tej Kohli Cornea Institute has also paid out an emergency grant of £80,000 toward the development of a genetic vaccine for COVID-19.