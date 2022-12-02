UKG Earns Special Recognition from SHRM India for Excellence in Diversity, Inclusion

UKG recognized during SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo 2022 in New Delhi

BENGALURU, India , Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, announced today that the company earned special recognition by the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) India for excellence in diversity and inclusion.

UKG Team receiving the Excellence award for Diversity and Inclusion at the 2022 Annual Conference & Expo of SHRM India in New Delhi

The award recognizes organizations that showcase a 'culture of inclusion' as a business imperative and have adopted and implemented policies and practices to build and promote diversity and inclusion. UKG received the honour during the SHRM HR Excellence Awards 2022 ceremony, as part of the SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo 2022, held on 23 November, 2022 in New Delhi.

"We are humbled by this diversity and inclusion special recognition from SHRM India," said Nitin Wadhwa, director of HR, India, at UKG. "We see it as further validation that we are doing the right thing in not only making diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEI&B) a core part of the global UKG culture, but also in developing our HR, payroll, and workforce management products and services to help companies in India, and across the world, incorporate DEI&B best practices in the journey to create great workplaces for all people."

Recognizing that diversity strengthens leadership teams and provides a better work experience for employees at all levels, the DEI&B at UKG initiative focuses on more than hiring, developing, and retaining a diverse, global workforce. The company encourages a culture of belonging, fostering an inclusive environment that celebrates differences and maximises innovation while helping to create a culture of trust and empowerment.

At the same time, UKG is focused on helping global organizations build their own great workplaces to better serve their people, their customers, and their communities. Last month at the UKG Aspire customer conference in Las Vegas, UKG premiered the UKG Great Place To Work® Hub, an industry-first solution that combines decades of Great Place To Work benchmarks and Trust Index™ survey results with UKG Pro human capital management (HCM) data to help leaders unlock the true drivers of engagement and performance at their organization and make more informed decisions about DEI&B across their teams.

"We view DEI&B as a business imperative that serves to make us a better organization overall, while enabling us to better serve our 15,000-plus U Krewers and more than 70,000 customers around the world," said David Morgan, vice president of HR, international, at UKG. "Diversity makes our culture stronger, drives greater innovation, and empowers us to make more effective business decisions for our people and our business. Our purpose is people, and we are inherently focused on providing our customers with the technology, tools, and resources to deliver that same great workplace experience for their own people, driven by DEI&B."

"Kudos to the UKG team on winning special recognition in the Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion category," said Achal Khanna, CEO of SHRM India, APAC, and MENA. "Forwarding the cause of inclusion in India a topic that is very close to my heart and a core purpose of SHRM, and I am extremely delighted that UKG is championing the cause. I am sure UKG's leading-edge practices will inspire many other organizations to take up the cause of inclusion and truly cause the effect in raising the bar for inclusive practices in corporate India."

