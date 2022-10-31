UL Solutions Laboratory in Bangalore Receives Top Honor for Operational Best Practices, Sustainability and Societal Contributions in India

The Quality Council of India's National Board for Quality Promotion recognized the UL Solutions laboratory in Bangalore, India, as a center of excellence for its digitalized processes, quality management system and service to customers, employees and the community.

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced that its laboratory in Bangalore, India, received a Prof. S.K. Joshi Laboratory Excellence Award Certificate of Appreciation.

UL Solutions receives a Prof. S.K. Joshi Laboratory Excellence Award Certificate of Appreciation from the Quality Council of India. Pictured here from left: Vipin Sondhi, former CEO, Ashok Leyland, Sudhir Zutshi, director of Global Government Affairs at UL Solutions, Nandakumar Sarangan, laboratory manager at UL Solutions, Adil Zainulbhai, chairman, Quality Council of India, Vinutha M.U., quality engineering manager at UL Solutions, V. Srinivasa Desika, sales director at UL Solutions.

The Prof. S.K. Joshi Laboratory Excellence Award, an award program of the Quality Council of India (QCI) National Board for Quality Promotion (NBQP), was established to promote laboratory quality and performance improvement in India, including a laboratory's commitment to achieving excellence. This includes providing high precision testing and calibration services in line with applicable national and international quality system requirements as well as health, safety and environmental factors. The award recognizes testing, medical and calibration laboratories that have outstanding achievements in the areas of quality in services and sets benchmarks through best practices in their domain.

In naming UL Solutions as the recipient of the Prof. S.K. Joshi Laboratory Excellence Award, the QCI noted the company's contributions to the community, quality management system and operational efficiency. The Bangalore laboratory utilizes cloud-based intelligent data acquisition, real-time insights and paperless electronic data recording to enhance operational speed, accuracy and efficiency. The laboratory's sustainability efforts include a 90% reduction in paper documents through digitalization as well as recycling 100% of its electronic waste. UL Solutions further stood out for its commitment to people through staff volunteerism in the community, continuous evaluation of career advancement opportunities for employees and implementation of a web-based learning management system. A robust quality management system was also established to support excellence in service, accuracy and transparency.

The Bangalore laboratory delivers comprehensive testing, certification and global market access services for a wide range of wireless, renewable energy, power and automation, composites material and medical equipment products. The facility's capabilities enable UL Solutions to serve customers in a variety of industry segments, such as automotive, information and communications technology, industrial products and systems, consumer electronics, medical devices and household appliances.

"It is truly an honor and a proud moment for our Bangalore laboratory to be recognized by the NBQP for our service quality and best practices," Nandakumar Sarangan, laboratory manager at UL Solutions, said. "Receiving the Prof. S.K. Joshi Laboratory Excellence Award Certificate of Appreciation is a testament to our work to help advance science, safety, opportunity and economic growth. Thank you, to our entire Bangalore laboratory team, for your efforts and contributions that made this achievement possible."

The award was open to all currently operational testing, medical and calibration laboratories in India, including their proficiency testing providers and reference material producers. Laboratories that applied for consideration were required to comply with quality system requirements regarding implementation and monitoring as stipulated in ISO 17025, testing and calibration laboratories; ISO 15189, medical laboratories; ISO 17043, conformity assessment; and ISO 17034, general requirements for the competence of reference material producers.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

PRESS CONTACT:

Steven Brewster

UL Solutions

[email protected]

T: +1 (847) 664.8425

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1932721/Award_Photo_1__1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1849892/UL_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE UL Solutions