Ultra Stellar Acquires StellarX Peer-to-Peer Cryptocurrency Marketplace

Ultra Stellar LLC acquires the StellarX cryptocurrency trading platform and expands its Stellar product portfolio.

TALLINN, Estonia, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Stellar LLC, a leading financial software engineering company focused on building solutions for the Stellar network, has announced it has acquired another Stellar project, the StellarX marketplace, from Coinsquare. StellarX is one of the most popular decentralized exchanges on the Stellar network; the totally free, peer-to-peer trading platform allows for the trading of all kinds of digital assets, including bitcoin and multiple fiat stable coins.

"StellarX provides the best DEX trading experience," according to Dmitri Gmyza, Co-Founder of Ultra Stellar. "It's a brilliant addition to our existing product portfolio. We know it has a huge potential and we will be pushing hard to reach it."

StellarX platform is the first fast and free decentralized cryptocurrency platform with global fiat giveaways. Users can convert digital stablecoins to fiat money in their bank account, and swap crypto tokens for their native coins, all from their wallet. On StellarX, users trade directly with each other with no middlemen and always retain sole custody of their funds.

Ultra Stellar LLC develops apps on the Stellar network. Other Stellar products include LOBSTR, a simple and secure Stellar wallet, and StellarTerm, an open source client that can be used to access the Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

LOBSTR, a simple and secure Stellar wallet, was launched in 2014 and has grown into the most popular wallet in the Stellar community. Available on the web, iOS, and Android, LOBSTR users can send and request payments, buy crypto, trade Stellar assets on the Stellar Decentralized Exchange, and more.

To learn more about StellarX, visit stellarx.com. To learn more about Ultra Stellar, visit ultrastellar.com.

About Ultra Stellar LLC

View Website

Ultra Stellar is the leading software engineering company focused on building solutions for the Stellar network. Our products provide access to a new financial infrastructure that helps anyone in the world to achieve financial freedom.

For further information please contact Gleb Pitsevich, +1 (938) 999-9067, [email protected]

Related Images

ultra-stellar-acquires-stellarx.png

Ultra Stellar Acquires StellarX

Ultra Stellar LLC. acquires the StellarX cryptocurrency trading platform and expands its Stellar product portfolio.

Related Links

Ultra Stellar website

StellarX website

SOURCE Ultra Stellar