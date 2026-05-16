UN Global Compact Launches Country Network Rwanda to Accelerate Private Sector Action on Sustainable Development

KIGALI, Rwanda, May 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The UN Global Compact today announced the launch of the Country Network Rwanda, marking a significant step in expanding private sector leadership on sustainability across Africa. Convened on the sidelines of the Africa CEO Forum, the launch brought together senior leaders from business, government and the United Nations to signal a shared commitment to responsible, inclusive growth.

The Rwandan Country Network establishes a dedicated national platform to support companies in aligning their strategies and operations with the UN Global Compact's Ten Principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption, while advancing progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As the country continues its rapid economic transformation, Network Rwanda is designed to help ensure that growth is matched by strong governance, transparency and long-term resilience.

The launch also marked the formal establishment of the Network Rwanda's governance structure, including its inaugural Board of Directors and Secretariat. In line with the UN Global Compact global network model, spanning more than 60 Country Networks worldwide, including a growing presence across Africa, this leadership will guide Network Rwanda's independent operations, support participating companies and catalyse collective action across Rwanda's business ecosystem.

Speaking at the launch, Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, underscored the importance of a resilient, and sustainable private sector to drive economic growth. "Rwanda's growth story is one of ambition and innovation, and the private sector has a central role to play in ensuring that this growth is aligned with the country's national priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals. The launch of Country Network Rwanda is about creating jobs, building markets and shaping economies through strong private sector engagement. Through this Country Network, we are creating a platform for companies to lead not just in setting targets, but in delivering measurable impact."

The event set out a clear roadmap for the Network's first phase of activity, with a focus on driving practical implementation, strengthening partnerships with government and development actors, and enabling companies to deliver measurable outcomes across priority SDG areas.

Representing the Government of Rwanda, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Prudence Sebahizi, welcomed the launch as a timely initiative to support the country's development priorities.

"With the private sector employing approximately 90% of our workforce, its role as the engine of Rwanda's economy is undeniable," Sebahizi said. "However, for this growth to be truly transformative, it must be rooted in responsibility. The launch of this Rwandan Network is a timely call to action, particularly for our vital industries like the mining sector, to move beyond traditional operations and embrace global standards of sustainability. Our businesses, from large corporations to SMEs, are not just protecting the environment and human rights; they are ensuring their own long-term competitiveness in a changing global market."

Private sector leaders also highlighted the importance of a platform that connects global standards with local business realities, enabling companies to scale impact while remaining competitive.

"We are at a point where we can no longer wait for sustainability to become convenient or easy. Real leadership in the private sector requires the courage to make difficult decisions today that will secure our collective future tomorrow. We believe that integrating these principles isn't just about compliance; it's about having the bravery to innovate and lead. The UN Global Compact provides the framework we need to turn that courage into measurable progress for every Rwandan," said Monzer Ali, CEO, MTN Rwandacell PLC.

With its launch, the Country Network Rwanda joins a growing cohort of eleven African networks demonstrating that responsible business practices are not only essential to managing risk but central to unlocking long-term economic opportunity across the continent.

About the UN Global Compact

As a special initiative of the United Nations Secretary-General, the UN Global Compact is a call to companies worldwide to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our vision is clear: to mobilize business to transform sustainability ambition into action at the scale the world demands. With more than 25,000 participants and a presence in over 100 countries through 5 Regional Hubs and more than 70 Country Networks and expansion territories, the UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at unglobalcompact.org

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