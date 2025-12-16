UN Global Compact Showcases AI, Innovation, and Global Collaboration in Fighting Corruption at COSP11 Private Sector Forum

DOHA, Qatar, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Nations Global Compact, in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), convened the COSP11 Private Sector Forum today in Doha, Qatar, bringing together business leaders, government representatives, civil society and international organizations to confront emerging challenges in anti-corruption and business integrity.

Held under the theme "Future-Proofing Business Integrity: AI, Innovation and Global Collaboration", the Forum underscored the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI), digital tools and cross-sector partnerships in strengthening transparency, accountability and ethical business practices worldwide.

Participants examined how AI, blockchain, data analytics and other emerging technologies are revolutionizing compliance—from reactive monitoring to proactive, values-driven practices. These tools are enabling companies and regulators to detect irregularities, flag suspicious transactions and uncover hidden networks of illicit activity with unprecedented speed and accuracy.

Discussions also emphasized the potential of digital innovation to foster real-time accountability, enhance citizen engagement, and create new opportunities for knowledge-sharing. Leading organizations such as the World Bank, OECD, Transparency International, Alliance for Integrity, Basel Institute on Governance, MACN, CIPE and the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

Commenting on the day's proceedings Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the United Nations Global Compact, said: "As corruption grows more complex, so too must our response. Artificial intelligence and digital innovation are powerful tools to safeguard integrity, but they must be grounded in responsibility, transparency and collective action. Through the COSP Private Sector Platform and initiatives like today's Forum, we are ensuring that companies not only adapt to these new realities but also lead the way in building markets that are fair, transparent and accountable. This is essential not only for business competitiveness but also for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals."

Collective Action Driving Systemic Change

The Forum showcased the effectiveness of Collective Action initiatives that unite businesses, governments and civil society in addressing systemic corruption risks. Through their experience, the speakers demonstrated how trust-based collaboration, reinforced by innovative technology, can raise integrity standards, strengthen markets and ensure fair competition. Speakers highlighted the critical role of such initiatives in advancing Sustainable Development Goals 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions) and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

Launch of the Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention Against Corruption (COSP) Private Sector Platform

A key milestone of COSP11 was the launch of the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) Private Sector Platform, co-led by UNODC and the UN Global Compact. This new mechanism provides a structured, year-round avenue for businesses to contribute meaningfully to UNCAC implementation, following COSP resolution 10/12 which called for stronger public-private partnerships in anti-corruption.

At the Forum, the Platform released a high-level outcome document outlining key policy recommendations and private sector commitments to strengthen anti-corruption efforts. From these discussions, priority initiatives were identified to be developed into concrete projects in the coming years, with UNODC and the UN Global Compact supporting their implementation.

A Unique Platform for Public-Private Dialogue

The COSP11 Private Sector Forum reaffirmed its role as a unique space for dialogue between governments and the private sector on integrity challenges across industries and regions. Sessions explored the responsible use of AI in compliance, increasing transparency in climate finance and global trade, and leveraging multi-stakeholder collaboration to create a fairer global marketplace.

The Forum also built on the momentum of COSP10, where a historic Call-to-Action by more than 500 companies from 91 countries helped secure commitments from 190 States Parties to strengthen private sector integrity measures.

A highlight of this year's Forum was the launch of the updated publication An Anti-Corruption, Ethics and Compliance Programme for Business: A Practical Guide, the new UN standard for compliance programmes. The practical guide provides companies with concrete tools to advance ethical conduct and compliance systems.

