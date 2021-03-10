Unbxd and BigCommerce announce a partnership to enable eCommerce businesses to sell more and grow faster

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unbxd Inc., today announced it has been named a BigCommerce Certified Technology Partner, providing more than 60,000 BigCommerce customers access to Unbxd's AI-powered self-serving Product Information Management solution. Beginning today, BigCommerce customers can integrate Unbxd's service through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.

"Our partnership with BigCommerce is another step towards our vision of modernizing digital commerce for retail stores across the globe. Product Information is the core tenet in the end-to-end journey of an online shopper on the website. And Unbxd's AI-powered PIM helps eCommerce businesses manage product information holistically," says Pavan Sondur, CEO and Co-founder at Unbxd. He adds, " BigCommerce's ethos of Ignite growth and not complexity is in tandem with what we at Unbxd strongly believe and we aim to take this sentiment to eCommerce businesses across the globe together."

Unbxd PIM helps eCommerce retailers, brands transform the constantly changing raw product data into meaningful product information at scale. It offers a centralized, single source of truth for all product data in a simple and intuitive user experience. eCommerce product teams can leverage the combined power of AI, DAM, and automation to publish large volumes of product content efficiently. Unbxd PIM:

a. improves the overall quality of product information b. facilitates easier cross-team collaboration c. improves product experience and conversions d. delivers product content to shoppers faster

"Our partnership with Unbxd further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry," said Russell Klein, Chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. "Unbxd shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."

BigCommerce Certified Technology Partners are selected for offering best-in-class technologies, value, and superior customer service. For more information, visit: www.bigcommerce.com

About Unbxd

Unbxd is an AI-driven eCommerce search platform that understands shoppers' intent and connects them to the products they are most likely to buy — across purchase journeys. Unbxd powers search for more than 1300+ eCommerce sites across 40+ countries. The Unbxd product discovery solution is custom-built to be deployed across verticals such as Fashion, Healthcare, Pharma, Autoparts, Home Decor, B2B, and Mass Merchants. For more information, please visit unbxd.com or follow them on LinkedIn .

