Underneat Launches 'Check What's Underneat' Campaign to Make Breast Self-Examination a Monthly Habit

NEW DELHI, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Underneat, India's mass-premium shapewear brand co-founded by Kusha Kapila and Vimarsh Razdan, has launched a breast health awareness campaign called 'Check What's Underneat'. The initiative aims to encourage women to make breast self-examination a simple, regular part of their routine and to help separate fact from fear in breast cancer detection.

The numbers tell a nuanced story. According to NCRP projections, India is expected to record 232,832 new breast cancer cases among women in 2026, up from approximately 200,000 in 2020. This is part of a broader 12.8% rise in overall cancer incidence over that period. Yet clinical data offers an important counterpoint: studies of breast lump patients in India show that roughly 74–77% of lumps are benign, with fibroadenoma accounting for the majority of those cases. In rural India, benign breast disease is estimated to be five to ten times more common than malignancy. In other words, most lumps are not cancer, but the only way to know is to check, and then consult a doctor.

That gap between unawareness and fact is precisely what 'Check What's Underneat' is designed to close. The campaign introduces two practical tools- easy-to-follow instructional stickers and a pocket-sized monthly tracker, both developed in consultation with medical experts. The stickers are designed to be placed on mirrors, wardrobes, or bathroom walls, keeping self-exam steps visible and top of mind. The tracker helps women build the habit of checking monthly two days after their menstrual cycle, with a clear reminder of when and how.

Dr. Anita Rahul Gune (MBBS, DGO, MS, PhD), Professor and Head of the Anatomy Department at DY Patil Medical College, Kolhapur, supported the campaign, emphasising that self-examination is about awareness, not alarm. While finding a lump can understandably cause concern, she noted that the majority are non-cancerous and that any finding should always be followed up with a medical professional.

"Check What's Underneat is our effort to make sure women are prioritising their health and comfort in a way that doesn't feel scary," said Co-Founders Kusha Kapila and Vimarsh Razdan. "Early detection can go a long way towards keeping women healthy, and we intend to do everything we can as an innerwear brand to make that possible. With every delivery, every sticker, and every tracker, we hope to help women make self-testing a habit."

The stickers and trackers will be included with Underneat product deliveries, reaching women directly in their homes. They are also available to download for free from the brand's website.

About Underneat:

Founded in April 2025 by creator Kusha Kapila and fashion veteran Vimarsh Razdan, Underneat is a mass-premium innerwear brand offering high-quality, affordable solutions designed for the Indian woman's body. With a product range spanning shapewear, innerwear, and accessories, Underneat combines style, comfort, and accessibility to redefine confidence wear in India.

