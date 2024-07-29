Unfold Consulting Announces Sixth Edition of Intrapreneurship Conclave and Third Edition of Vanguard Awards

Reimagine Intrapreneurship: Win in the Age of Disruption

BANGALORE, India and MUMBAI, India, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unfold Consulting is excited to announce the Sixth Edition of the Intrapreneurship Conclave and the Third Edition of the Vanguard Awards. This two-day event will be held at the Bangalore International Center, Domlur, from July 31 to August 1, 2024. The Intrapreneurship Conclave, Unfold's flagship event and the only conclave in India for intrapreneurs since 2017 fosters internal innovation within organizations. It provides an ideal platform for intrapreneurs, business leaders, and industry experts to share practical insights on driving organizational growth and success through intrapreneurial initiatives.

Intrapreneurship Conclave at Bangalore International Center on July 31 and Aug 01 2024

The growing importance of internal innovation and creating winning workforce cultures in today's era of multiple disruptions cannot be overemphasized. This year's theme, 'Reimagine Intrapreneurship: Win in the Age of Disruption,' is driven by extensive research on navigating organizational challenges.

Renowned author and corporate advisor R Gopalakrishnan will be the keynote speaker. With over 50 years of leadership experience with large corporates such as Tata Sons Limited and Hindustan Unilever Limited, his keynote promises to be an unforgettable experience for the audience. The event will also feature the unveiling of 'Jamsetji Tata,' co-authored by Mr. Gopalakrishnan and Harish Bhat, best-selling author, Advisor, and Director of Tata Group. Additionally, Kamal Bali, President and Managing Director of Volvo India, will deliver a unique address on the impact of digital disruptions.

The Intrapreneurship Conclave will include panel discussions, learning labs, masterclasses, and curated networking sessions, facilitating knowledge exchange and fostering collaborations. Participants will have the opportunity to connect with stellar leaders, innovators, and fellow intrapreneurs from top brands such as ISRO, Collins Aerospace, Volvo, Samsung R&D Institute, Aditya Birla Group, Tata Motors, Mercedes Benz, Trane Technologies, Infosys BPM, Société Generale, Tech Mahindra, Biocon Biologics, Daimler, Cytecare Hospitals, Prestige Group, MIT ID Innovation and Christ University. Awardees of the third edition of the Vanguard Awards will be felicitated during the event.

This year's conclave will feature a five-part series of learning labs led by industry experts and thought leaders. These labs will focus on critical disruptive areas such as Leadership, Skills, Culture, Creativity, and Digital Transformation. The learning sessions will offer direct access to the expertise and experience of industry leaders in navigating organizational challenges and disruptions.

Unfold Consulting (https://www.unfold-consulting.com) is a specialized culture consulting firm dedicated to helping organizations reimagine sustainability in talent management through inclusive, intrapreneurial, and future-ready workplaces. With deep organizational development and change management expertise, Unfold partners with clients to encourage employees to think like entrepreneurs and create value innovations. Unfold is fostering a community of intrapreneurs through a dedicated digital platform (https://www.townscript.com/e/intrapreneurship-conclave-vi) and has instituted Vanguard Awards, India's only awards for Intrapreneurs.

Join the Intrapreneurship Conclave 2024

All industry professionals, academicians, and startups can join this transformative event and participate in the future of intrapreneurship and innovation. Register now to secure your spot.

Check out the detailed Agenda and a complete list of speakers here:

https://www.intrapreneurshipconclave.com/conclavevi

To Register, one can scan the QR code or visit.

https://www.townscript.com/e/intrapreneurship-conclave-vi

For more information and questions:

Please send an email to [email protected]/ or WhatsApp @+91-9886623123

Media Contact –

Asha Sampath

[email protected]

+91-9900584095

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2470427/Intrapreneruship_Conclave.jpg