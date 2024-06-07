Unimoni Streamlines Financial Lives for a Global Workforce and Student Population

KOCHI, India, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world expands and connections grow, more people are working and studying in other countries. These international experiences offer incredible possibilities but come with practical hurdles, particularly when handling money across borders. Unimoni, a leading provider of international money transfer services, is committed to empowering this mobile population with secure, affordable, and convenient solutions.

Facilitating Seamless Money Transfers for the Global Workforce

Sanju Samson travelling using Unimoni Forex Card

The rise of remote work and international companies has created a more geographically dispersed workforce. Moving abroad for work or with family from India involves three key financial phases: departure, arrival, and settling in.

Departure: Important financial considerations start before setting foot in the new destination. Planning is key, as visa applications might require proof of sufficient funds. Additionally, some currency exchange for initial spending is likely needed.

Arrival: Settling-in expenses can add up quickly. These include a security deposit for a new home and any temporary accommodation costs if needed between arrival and finding a permanent place. Living expenses such as groceries, utilities, transportation, and other essentials should also be considered. Be prepared for any local taxes or registration fees upon arrival.

Navigating foreign currency can be tricky. Banks often charge fees for converting rupees, depending on the amount, currency, and institution. Additionally, the exchange rate received might not be the best. Similar situations arise when sending money abroad, with remittance fees and less favourable exchange rates from money transfer services.

Unimoni offers competitive exchange rates, minimizing the impact of conversion fees. The transparent structure ensures maximum value, and exceptional customer service guides customers through every step.

Supporting Educational Aspirations of International Students

Embarking on a higher education journey abroad is exciting yet financially demanding. The number of students pursuing educational opportunities abroad is at an all-time high.

Proof of funds is a common requirement for study-abroad visas, assuring the embassy or consulate that sufficient financial resources are available to cover tuition fees and living expenses. Managing overseas expenditures such as university fees, hostel bills, and living costs via the best money changer is inevitable.

Unimoni understands the importance of facilitating tuition payments and living expenses for students from their families back home. Additionally, Unimoni can help find the most suitable and cost-effective accommodations in a foreign country.

Understanding the Solutions Provided by Unimoni

Tuition Fee Payment: Streamline university fees with secure and efficient services, eliminating the hassle of traditional methods and providing competitive exchange rates.

Forex Cards: Gain the convenience and security of a Unimoni Forex card. Accepted worldwide at ATMs and POS terminals, it allows convenient management of daily expenses abroad, avoiding the need to carry large sums of cash.

Sending Money Abroad: Unimoni facilitates the easy transfer of funds to cover hostel fees and living expenses or send money back home. Competitive exchange rates and transparent fees ensure maximum value for loved ones.

Currency Exchange: Get the best possible exchange rates for any foreign currency needed. Unimoni offers a hassle-free experience with minimal conversion charges.

Focus can remain on studies and making the most of the international experience while Unimoni handles financial transactions with ease and confidence.

Unimoni: A Trusted Partner in a Globalized World

Unimoni is dedicated to delivering secure, reliable, and efficient services. Unimoni's commitment to personalized customer care and innovative financial solutions makes it a trusted partner for individuals and businesses navigating the complexities of a globalized world. Whether one needs to manage finances locally or internationally, Unimoni is here to support these needs with excellence and integrity.

About Unimoni Financial Services Ltd:

Unimoni Financial Services Ltd has emerged as a trusted pioneer in the financial sector, offering a wide range of services - Foreign Exchange, Travel & Holidays, Gold Loan, Inward Money Transfer, Send Money Abroad, Unimoni Wallet and Insurance.

With over 300 branches and 15,000+ subagent locations across India, Unimoni is committed to offering customers convenient and dependable financial solutions nationwide.

For more information, please visit www.unimoni.in, call 1800 102 0555, or email [email protected].

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2432960/Travel_using_Unimoni_Forex_Card.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2367338/Logo_Unimoni.jpg