Unisys Opens Registration for Its 17th Annual Unisys Innovation Program

Engineering students are empowered to innovate with technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and the internet of things (IoT)

BENGALURU, India and BLUE BELL, Pa., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys (NYSE: UIS) has opened registration for its seventeenth annual Unisys Innovation Program (UIP), the company's flagship technical competition for engineering students in India. The six-month program helps students apply academic learning to real-world challenges while building their skill sets alongside Unisys mentors and other industry experts.

Through its signature contest, UIP participants will collaborate to create technology-driven solutions addressing critical business needs across various industries.

The contest is organized into two tracks: the Student Innovation Program (SIP), which encourages independent idea development, and the Targeted Innovation Program (TIP), which challenges participants to solve specific, industry-defined problems.

This year's themes focus on pressing technology and business issues, including:

Connected World : Harness IoT, edge computing, AI, and 6G for real-time decision-making.

: Harness IoT, edge computing, AI, and 6G for real-time decision-making. Immersive Experiences : Explore immersive worlds through AI, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to create engaging virtual environments across industries.

: Explore immersive worlds through AI, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to create engaging virtual environments across industries. Innovation Beyond Boundaries: Develop transformative solutions using AI technologies for global challenges in sustainability, healthcare, education and more.

Develop transformative solutions using AI technologies for global challenges in sustainability, healthcare, education and more. Beyond the Perimeter: Advance cybersecurity beyond traditional models to mitigate risks from AI and quantum computing.

Advance cybersecurity beyond traditional models to mitigate risks from AI and quantum computing. Agents Unleashed: Leverage agentic AI to enable systems that can anticipate, adapt and autonomously complete complex tasks.

Leverage agentic AI to enable systems that can anticipate, adapt and autonomously complete complex tasks. Innovating the Quantum Frontier: Drive quantum computing advancements to unleash practical solutions, transform industries and build a resilient future.

"The Unisys Innovation Program is more than a competition – it's a dynamic platform where emerging talent and experienced mentors come together to turn possibilities into progress," said Lalithanand Moses, vice president and managing director of Unisys in India. "It embodies our belief that learning, adaptability and fearless innovation shape the future. We're excited to see how this year's participants will shape lasting impact through collaboration and ingenuity."

Registration is open until Jan. 31, 2026. For details on project themes and submission guidelines, visit here.

About the Unisys Innovation Program (UIP)

Established in 2009, the Unisys Innovation Program (UIP) enables engineering students to develop career-ready technical and soft skills by applying theoretical knowledge of the latest technologies to solve real-world problems through a month-long competition. The contest is open to all engineering students in computer science, information technology and other related streams in India. It brings together stakeholders from across the tech innovation fields to provide students with rich experiential learning.

About Unisys

Unisys is a global technology solutions company that powers breakthroughs for the world's leading organizations. Our solutions — cloud, AI, digital workplace, applications and enterprise computing — help our clients challenge the status quo and unlock their full potential. To learn how we have been helping clients push what's possible for more than 150 years, visit unisys.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

