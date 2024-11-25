Universal Robots launches new service and repair center in India, elevating customer support

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Robots, the Danish collaborative robot (cobot) company, has announced it will open a brand-new service and repair center exclusively for its India customers. Located in Unit No. 107, 1st Floor Brigade Senate 2, Hebbal – 560094, home to Universal Robots' local headquarters, the center will officially open its doors on November 25.

This new facility is dedicatedly designed to address the rising demand for automation solutions across India. It aims to provide existing and new customers with faster response times and cost-effective service solutions, including refurbishments and repairs for the complete range of cobots in Universal Robots' extensive portfolio.



"India is a vital market for UR, and we see tremendous potential for cobot automation in Indian manufacturing, particularly with the automation market projected to double by 2029," states Anurag Thakur, VP of Services at Universal Robots. He adds, "Our new service, repair, and training center represents a strategic investment, underscoring our commitment to the Indian market. This center will enable us to offer faster, localized support, helping our customers reduce downtime and boost productivity to fully leverage their cobots."

The center in Bengaluru is only one part of the refined UR Care Service Plans which offers customers a complete suite of services, including 24/7 priority access to support, advanced fleet management through digital support platforms, certified training programs and proactive maintenance to keep cobots running smoothly with minimal downtime.

"We see great opportunities for cobot automation in India as part of automation within a wide spectrum of industries, and for research and use in education. Availability of the latest technologies, safety compliance standards, ease of deployment and ease of use makes the UR portfolio a perfect fit for the market," says Virupakshappa Hovale, Regional Director for South Asia at Universal Robots. He adds, "Our new service, repair, and training center and associated infrastructure positions UR uniquely to enhance customer satisfaction with focus on local value-add."

See images from the new service and repair center in Bengaluru, India, here.



Read more about UR Care here.

About Universal Robots

Universal Robots is a global leader in collaborative robotics (cobots), used across a wide range of industries. Our mission is simple: Automation for anyone. Anywhere. With over 90,000 cobots sold worldwide, our user-friendly platform is supported by intuitive PolyScope software, award-winning training, comprehensive services, and the world's largest cobot ecosystem, delivering innovation and choice to our customers.

Universal Robots is part of Teradyne Robotics, a division of Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER), a leading supplier of automatic test equipment and advanced robotics technology.

For more information, please visit www.universal-robots.com.

