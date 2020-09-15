Universal Sompo General Insurance Co. Ltd partnered with Tata Motors Insurance Broking & Advisory Services Ltd for insuring vehicles through the network of Tata Motor Dealers

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The partnership with Tata Motors Insurance Broking & Advisory Services Ltd shall provide customers with additional choice of insurers. Universal Sompo is equipped with latest technology like AI powered motor claims intimation, deputation of survey within 10 minutes through AI and paper-less claims settlement process which shall not only reduce TAT for claims settlement but shall also lead to customer delight.

Universal Sompo uses mobile app for Spot Survey and Live Video Streaming for assessment of loss. These tech-enabled facilities further enhances efficiency in the whole service proposition. The company is committed to service and making coverage available even in remotest locations, ensuring increased insurance penetration in the country.

Besides this, Universal Sompo shall also provide Road Side Assistance services to the customers keeping their vehicle on the road. The services include - Minor road side repair, Rundown of battery, Flat tyre services, Key services, Fuel assistance, Express shipment of spares, Towing of disabled vehicle - in case of Accident or Break down, Pick up of vehicle in case of disability of driver, Medical or Legal coordination and Relay of messages in emergency.

About Universal Sompo General Insurance

Universal Sompo General Insurance Co. Ltd is a joint venture of Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Karnataka Bank Ltd, Dabur Investment Corporation and a leading general insurer from Japan, Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.

It has footprints across the country to serve its customers with 17 Zonal Offices, 86 Branch Offices and a 1500 strong workforce. It offers a wide-range of products catering to Retail, Rural, SME & Corporate customer segments. It's innovating in the health insurance space and offers both standalone policies and co-branded products in conjunction with its bank partners. It serves customers through a vast and compliant distribution network of banks, agents, brokers, auto dealers, POSPs, CSCs and so on. It continues to invest in technology ensuring smooth purchase experience for customers and rapid integration facility for distributors.

