Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited Wins "Golden Peacock Award for Corporate Ethics-2019"

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited a Multi-line non-life insurance company has been bestowed with the "Golden Peacock Award for Corporate Ethics-2019" in a Golden Peacock Awards Presentation Ceremony held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at, Singapore.

Golden Peacock Awards, instituted by the Institute of Directors (IOD), India in 1991, are now regarded as a benchmark of Corporate Excellence worldwide. It is not only won wide acceptance among businesses & industry, but have achieved much recognition and patronage among peers, globally. To create Intra-Sector competitiveness, Golden Peacock Awards are considered separately under various Business Sector and Sub-Sectors.

Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited was adjudged winner by the Jury under the Chairmanship of Hon'ble Justice (Dr.) Arijit Pasayat, former Judge, Supreme Court of India. The Golden Peacock Award Trophy and a Certificate was received by Mr. O. N. Singh, Chairman of Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited, in the presence of business & industry leaders during IOD, India's "2020 Singapore Global Convention on BOARD LEADERSHIP & RISK MANAGEMENT" and 'GLOBAL BUSINESS MEET'.

Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited always believes in high amount of commitment to strive for excellence and desire to maintain a high level of quality to achieve world-class status.

About Universal Sompo General Insurance

Universal Sompo is first Public - Private Partnership in Indian General Insurance Industry. The company is headquartered in Mumbai and is private public joint venture in general insurance where two nationalized banks, namely Allahabad Bank and Indian Overseas Bank, one private sector bank namely Karnataka Bank Ltd, one FMCG namely Dabur Investment Corp and a leading general insurer from Japan namely Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. have come together to form a general insurance company. Universal Sompo has a Gross Written Premium (GWP) of Rs. 2833.53 Crores for the year ended March 31, 2019 and earned profit of Rs. 206.71 Cr.

Universal Sompo is operating on a pan India basis through 86 Branches and 17 Zonal Offices. Universal Sompo has health products, both standalone policies and co-branded products in conjunction with their bank partners. The company has also designed several products for rural and semi urban markets. More details are available on the website www.universalsompo.com

