Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Ltd Launches Upgraded USGI PULZ Mobile Application

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited has launched its mobile application the USGI PULZ. Riding on the wave of digitalisation, the app has been launched with the main intention of enhancing service delivery.

The launch of USGI PULZ application brings Universal Sompo one step closer to its aim of offering a digitally seamless experience to its customers. It is a conscious effort on its part to make the platform more versatile, customer friendly making it a hassle-free experience in terms of faster policy issuance or in terms of claim settlement process. It believes that just with this offering its digital sign-ups will increase by 25-30%.

The USGI PULZ also offers a one stop shop for all post sales insurance needs, online claims intimation, GPS based nearby service providers, marketplace for various value-added services, AI based health risk assessment and lot more. The app offers its customers a feature rich and user-friendly interface.

Unique features of USGI PULZ app include:

Motor Policies HYPERLINK "https://www.universalsompo.com/Features/Motor" Features

Health Policies HYPERLINK "https://www.universalsompo.com/Features/Health" Features

Non-Policy Holder HYPERLINK "https://www.universalsompo.com/Features/NonPolicyHolder" Features

Generic Features (Motor HYPERLINK "https://www.universalsompo.com/Features/Generic"& HYPERLINK "https://www.universalsompo.com/Features/Generic" Health)

About the company

Universal Sompo General Insurance Co. Ltd is a joint venture of Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Karnataka Bank Ltd, Dabur Investment Corporation and a leading general insurer from Japan, Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.

It has footprints across the country to serve its customers with 17 Zonal Offices, 86 Branch Offices and a 1500 strong workforce. It offers a wide range of products catering to Retail, Rural, SME & Corporate customer segments. It is innovating in the health insurance space and offers both standalone policies and co-branded products in conjunction with its bank partners. It serves customers through a vast and compliant distribution network of banks, agents, brokers, auto dealers, POSPs, CSCs and so on. It continues to invest in technology ensuring smooth purchase experience for customers and rapid integration facility for distributors.

SOURCE Universal Sompo General Insurance Company Limited