University of Birmingham Marks 125 Years of Excellence with Exclusive Scholarships for Indian Students

The University of Birmingham is offering the 125th Anniversary Scholarships for Indian students.

NEW DELHI, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking their 125th anniversary celebrations, the University of Birmingham is rolling out several special scholarships available to Indian students. One of the most prominent universities in the UK is now accepting applications for their 125th Anniversary Scholarships to promote international education and honour the academic achievements of outstanding students.

The scholarships allow Indian students to obtain funding for a variety of postgraduate taught (PGT) Master's degrees, ranging from £4,000 to £5,000, for programs beginning in September 2025. The University's dedication to promoting diversity, developing international talent, and establishing life-changing educational opportunities is demonstrated by this effort.

The University is also marking the installation of its new Chancellor, Sandie Okoro OBE, with a series of special Chancellor's Scholarships.

Only the eighth Chancellor since the University was established in 1900, Sandie succeeds Lord Bilimoria of Chelsea CBE, and follows in the footsteps of founder, the Rt Hon Joseph Chamberlain, and former Prime Minister, the Rt Hon Anthony Eden, the Earl of Avon.

Scholarships available for Indian aspirants

Numerous unique scholarship possibilities are available to Indian students, such as:

125th Anniversary Scholarships £4,000 awards for all eligible Indian students enrolling in most postgraduate Master's programs, excluding MSc Management, MSc International Business, MSc Marketing, or MBA. £5,000 awards for high-achieving students selected through the India Chancellor's Scholarship program, applicable to all Master's programs, including business disciplines. No cap on the number of £4,000 scholarships; for £5,000 awards, 50 scholarships will be granted based on academic merit. Deadline: End of May 2025 for formal acceptance of the offer.

Chancellor's Scholarships 2025 15 awards of £6,000 each , for postgraduate taught Master's programs. Selection is based on academic merit and excellence demonstrated in the application process. Deadline: End of May 2025 .

MBA Scholarships Up to £15,000 for outstanding candidates applying for the Purposeful Leader MBA programme. Additional scholarships up to £10,000 for Responsible Business MBA applicants. Applications are accepted on an ongoing basis.

India High Fliers Undergraduate Scholarships - (High Fliers Research 2024 ranks UoB as the most targeted university in the UK by the top employers) Limited scholarships for Indian students, applicable to undergraduate programmes. Based on academic merit and nominations from schools or agent partners. Deadline: End of May 2025 .



Kicking off the year-long celebrations with these scholarships, Ms. Sandie Okoro OBE, Chancellor of the University of Birmingham, said, "As part of the University's milestone celebrations, I am pleased to be a part of this significant occasion. I look forward to marking this momentous year with the staff and students who make the University of Birmingham such a wonderful place. Let's highlight the university's enduring commitment to diversity and high standards of education, as well as its enormous global impact."

Professor Adam Tickell, the University of Birmingham's Vice-Chancellor, stated, "I am proud to kick-start our 125th anniversary celebrations here in India specifically. I would want to draw attention to the institution's dedication to globally advancing research and education, which is supported by its tradition of excellence and innovation. The university has always attempted to address global issues and promote a brighter future, and this milestone underscores that goal. We are proud to deepen our ties with India by offering these scholarships. They represent our long-standing commitment to empowering global talent and advancing knowledge to address the challenges of the future."

Applications for these scholarships are now open, with deadlines ranging from May 2025 for specific awards. Indian students are encouraged to explore these opportunities to be part of an institution with a rich legacy of research and academic impact.

For more details on eligibility, deadlines, and application processes, visit https://www.birmingham.ac.uk/study/campaigns/125-intl-scholarships.

About The University of Birmingham

The University of Birmingham is a global top 100 university and a member of the elite Russell Group of UK universities. It was established by Queen Victoria in 1900 as Great Britain's first civic university, where students from all religions and backgrounds were accepted on an equal basis. Renowned for its research excellence, the University's researchers have received 10 Nobel Prizes. From pioneering organ transplants, discovering gravitational waves and furthering understanding of Shakespeare, to developing cures for cancer, advances in robotics and revealing the structure of DNA, the University has been at the forefront of some of the most ground-breaking discoveries of the last 100 years.

