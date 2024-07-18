University of Leeds Celebrates 25 Years of Engagement in India with Senior Delegation Visit and Series of Events

NEW DELHI, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Leeds, a distinguished member of the Russell Group, proudly announces the celebration of its 25-year milestone of having a presence in India. In recognition of this significant achievement and the growing importance of India within the University of Leeds's internationalisation strategy, a senior-level delegation visited India recently.

The University of Leeds has a long-standing commitment to fostering educational and cultural ties with India. Over the past quarter century, the University has established robust partnerships with leading Indian institutions, facilitated academic exchanges, and supported numerous research initiatives that address global challenges. This sustained engagement has enriched the educational experiences of countless students and faculty members from both nations.

Prof. Manuel Barcia, Dean of Global Engagement, University of Leeds, marking this momentous occasion said, "As we celebrate 25 years of presence in India, we are proud of the strong and enduring relationships we have built. India plays a crucial role in our internationalisation strategy, and this visit underscores our commitment to deepening these partnerships. We look forward to many more fruitful collaborations and shared success."

Talking about his experience in the UK and the University of Leeds, Mr Harish Bhat, Advisor at Tata Sons and Alumni of the University's Business School, said, "This was my first extended period of stay in the United Kingdom, and the exposure we received to British food, art, literature, history and theatre was fascinating. It helped me open my mind to a culture which was quite different from my own yet had so many themes in common. Today, I can confidently say that my days at LUBS [Leeds University Business School] in 1997 were among the most memorable in my life. They made me a better manager and leader, for sure. They also helped prepare me for my later career in the Tata group, which has been my professional home for over 36 years now."

The University of Leeds remains dedicated to enhancing its global footprint and providing transformative educational experiences. The 25th-anniversary celebrations in India mark a significant milestone in this journey, reflecting the University's core values of excellence, inclusivity, and innovation and a series of events organised in India were attended by alumni, partner institutes, school counsellors and representatives from the British Council Science and innovation network.

About the University of Leeds:

The University of Leeds is one of the largest higher education institutions in the UK, with more than 40,000 students from about 140 different countries. We are renowned globally for the quality of our teaching and research.

We are a values-driven university, and we harness our expertise in research and education to help shape a better future for humanity, working through collaboration to tackle inequalities, achieve societal impact and drive change.

The University is a member of the Russell Group of research-intensive universities and is a major partner in the Alan Turing, Rosalind Franklin and Royce Institutes www.leeds.ac.uk

