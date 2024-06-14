University of Melbourne rises to 13 in QS World University Rankings

NEW DELHI, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Melbourne, Australia, has climbed again to rank 13th in the world in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings released today.

The University of Melbourne is a globally-recognised and connected university, and the leading university in Australia, according to all three major global rankings – QS (13), Times Higher Education (37) and the Academic Ranking of World Universities (35).

Esteemed institutions in India partner with the University of Melbourne on research, education, student and staff exchange programs, joint PhD programs through the Melbourne India Postgraduate Academy, and now offer the Bachelor of Science dual degree program.

The Australia-India relationship is one of the most important international relationships for the University of Melbourne, providing significant opportunities for mutually beneficial and sustained collaboration involving staff, students, alumni, and broader society.

The University of Melbourne has been partnering with India on education and research for 16 years, with its wide-reaching government and institutional partnerships focused on long-term capacity building, to engage with as many students as possible for impact throughout all stages of the learning lifecycle.

University of Melbourne Vice-Chancellor Professor Duncan Maskell said he was proud to see the University's continued rise in global rankings.

"It's terrific to see the University of Melbourne continue to improve and be globally recognised for its high-quality education and research," Professor Maskell said.

"The University of Melbourne aspires to be a world-leading and globally connected Australian university. We have a truly global and diverse student and staff community, with the majority of our international students coming from India, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia."

The Indian community is Australia's second largest, and fastest-growing, overseas-born group.

Following last year's leap from 33 to 14, the University of Melbourne has moved up in the rankings again to 13, boosted by a steep rise in scores for Sustainability and Employment Outcomes, as well as Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation and International Research Network.

"Graduates from the University of Melbourne are nurtured and prepared to become global leaders in their fields and are recognised as receiving a world-class education – this is supported by our increasing scores in Employer Reputation and graduate employability worldwide," said Professor Maskell.

There are 1400 University of Melbourne alumni residing in India, actively engaging with the University through event participation, volunteering, and philanthropy.

The rise in rankings comes off the back of a huge year for the University of Melbourne. In 2023 alone, the University launched the Bachelor of Science Dual Degree with leading institutions in India, held the Melbourne India Postgraduate Academy conference in Melbourne, launched the Melbourne Global Ambassadors Program in India appointing 14 ambassadors across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai, and expanded its Indian Schools Engagement Program supporting underrepresented students in 100+ schools to target 50,000 students by the end of 2024.

Earlier this year, QS World University Rankings by Subject reaffirmed the University of Melbourne as the top-ranked Australian institution, with all 53 analysed subjects featuring in the top 100 in the world, the most of any Australian university, with 20 subjects ranked in the top 25.