Unthinkable Solutions wins silver at MUSE Creative Awards 2022 for Fimbre - their Community App

GURGAON, India, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unthinkable Solutions, a leading software engineering company based in India, announced that it has won the MUSE Creative Award for its community-based recommendation app, Fimbre.

Fimbre is a one-of-a-kind community-based recommendation app designed with the idea of co-creating experiences with real users. Fimbre is a brainchild of Unthinkable Solutions, a custom software development company and a technology partner to 100+ organizations across the globe. It leverages Unthinkable's data-driven approach to development, which helps to draw valuable insights, understand user behavior, and then build the application accordingly.

"Creating meaningful and engaging experiences for the community was the focus of our UI/UX design team. For Fimbre, we have combined design thinking principles with our data-driven approach to development. By continuously focusing on building our design competencies, we at Unthinkable aim to bring the most innovative, user-centric product design services to the fingertips of our clients. Our team's exemplary design thinking approach makes us even more confident of creating these delightful user experiences for our clients," said Yogesh Agarwal, CEO, Unthinkable Solutions.

Unthinkable brings engineering excellence and strategic perspective to all their clients' projects, having built and operated global services which put them in a strong position to continue to drive innovation, create more customer value, and execute on the long-term strategy of putting the power of data in the hands of their clients. The Unthinkable strategy separates conventional software engineering from a data-driven development approach.

Unthinkable Solutions is a custom software development affiliate company of Daffodil Software which not only helps its customers to build amazing software solutions but also in enabling their success. With data-driven software engineering at their core, they are proud partners of more than 100 tech-focused companies across the globe. Housing a strong team of 1200+ members showcasing expertise in various latest tools and technologies, Unthinkable caters to all the technology-related requirements industries around the globe.

