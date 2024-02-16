Unveiling TECNO Days: Unbeatable Deals on the Most Amazing Smartphones

TECNO to offer amazing limited-time deals on its best-selling CAMON, PHANTOM, POVA, and SPARK range of smartphones.

TECNO Days special offers for customers will go live from February 19 th till February 25 th.

NEW DELHI, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO Mobile, the global smartphone brand, has announced 'TECNO Days', a one-of-a-kind property on Amazon, bringing unbeatable deals and offers on its well-rounded line-up of smartphones, every month. Leaving no stone unturned to delight the customers, 'TECNO Days' is aimed at further providing the best value to the customers.

This special 7-day sale event on Amazon, with amazing offers, will be starting February 19, 2024, for consumers to benefit from exclusive discounts and bank offers across a star-studded line-up that includes the PHANTOM, POVA, CAMON, and SPARK series.

CAMON 20 Pro 5G

Capture every adventure through the TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G's 64MP RGBW (G+P) lens captures moments with exceptional detail, utilizing its ability to attract 200% more light for perfect lighting, with the OIS Anti-Shaking Technology ensuring crisp photos and video despite slight hand movement. Additionally, the device features a 32MP UHD Selfie camera for stunning self-portraits. This smartphone is also a true powerhouse with an Antutu score of over 7 Lakhs beating any other devices in the segment. Available in two variants, the 8+256GB model is offered at ₹19,999, while the 8+128GB variant is offered at ₹17,999, after exciting bank offers of ₹2,000.

Phantom V Fold

The revolutionary Made-in-India TECNO Phantom V Fold is designed for users looking for an immersive smartphone experience and features a 7.8-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED primary display, the biggest in a foldable phone. Fuelled by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, this beyond-the-extraordinary smartphone will be available to purchase at an unbeatable price of ₹59,999 after an offer of ₹10,000 on account of the TECNO Days. So now users can enjoy a foldable smartphone at just the price of a brick phone.

Phantom V Flip

The Phantom V Flip, TECNO's newest foldable smartphone, isn't just tech - it's a style statement, a fashion-forward flip in the world of gadgets. Its sleek perfect-in-pocket design specifically targets individuals who value both fashion and cutting-edge technology. Now available at only ₹44,999.

Phantom X2 Pro

TECNO's Phantom X2 Pro is designed for modern-day users. It boasts an industry-first retractable rear camera setup. The triple rear camera setup consists of a 50MP main lens, a 50MP retractable portrait lens, and a 13MP tertiary camera. This TECNO Day Sale, don't forget to grab your Phantom X2 Pro at just ₹44,999.

Device Introductory Price (₹) Net Effective Price on Amazon (₹) Camon 20 Premier 29,999 24,999 Camon 20 Pro (8/128) 19,999 17,999 Camon 20 Pro (8/256) 21,999 19,999 Camon 20 12,999 11,999 Phantom V Fold 69,999 59,999 Phantom V Flip 54,999 44,999 POVA 5 11,999 10,499 POVA 5 Pro (8/128) 14,999 13,499 POVA 5 Pro (8/256) 15,999 14,499 Spark Go 2024 (3/64) 6,799 6,099 Spark Go 2024 (4/64) 7,099 6,599 Spark Go 2024 (4/128) 7,299 6,799 Spark 20 (8/256) 11,499 10,499 Spark 10C 8,999 7,999 Offer Details: ● Instant Bank Discount of up to ₹2000 on Camon 20 series, SPARK Go 2024 and SPARK 20. ● An exchange sweetener of ₹10,000 is available on the Phantom X2 and ₹7,000 on the Phantom X2 Pro. ● An Amazon coupon worth ₹10,000 is available on the Phantom V Fold and Phantom V Flip. ● An Amazon coupon worth ₹1,500 is available on the POVA 5 and POVA 5 Pro. ● An Amazon coupon worth ₹1,000 is available on the Spark 10C.

POVA 5 Pro

Imagine a phone with a cool arc interface and a pop of RGB colors, introducing the TECNO POVA 5 Pro which brings a party in the pocket. And when it comes to speed, it offers a smooth experience with the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor. Get all this and more at ₹13,499 for POVA 5 Pro (8+128) and ₹14,999 for POVA 5 Pro (8+256) after TECNO Day offers.

SPARK Go 2024

The SPARK GO 2024 introduces a mind-blowing segment-first 90Hz DOT-IN display with Dynamic Port, treating users to a colossal 6.56" viewing experience. Designed for those who want it all without breaking the bank, one can now buy the all-new SPARK Go 2024 at just ₹6,099 for the SPARK Go 2024 (3+64), ₹6,799 for SPARK GO 2024 (4+128) and ₹6,599 for the SPARK Go 2024 (4+64) range.

SPARK 20

The TECNO SPARK 20 boasts the segment's biggest whopping 256GB internal storage. Additionally, the phone features a 32MP Front and a 50MP Rear camera setup, ensuring stunning photography. Get all these features and more at an incredible price of ₹10,499 after a special TECNO Day bank offer of ₹1,000 on the latest TECNO SPARK 20 (8+256GB).

Don't forget to seize these exclusive, limited-time offers. TECNO is ramping up the excitement for users to grab their favorite smartphone for themselves and their loved ones every month with TECNO Days.

About TECNO

TECNO is an innovative technology brand with a global presence in over 70 countries and regions across five continents. Dedicated to revolutionizing the digital experience in emerging markets, TECNO continuously strives for the perfect integration of contemporary & modern aesthetic design with the latest technologies. With an extensive range of smartphones, 1st Made in India Foldable Phone, smart wearables, & laptops. HiOS operating systems, and smart home products, TECNO has earned recognition as a leader in its target markets. Guided by the brand essence "Stop At Nothing," TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals. By creating stylish, intelligent products, TECNO inspires consumers worldwide to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures. Embrace the Digi Emotion with TECNO and let your passion for life shine through.

For more information, visit TECNO's official site: https://www.tecno-mobile.in/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2341751/TECNO_Sale_Days.jpg