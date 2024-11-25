Upamanyu Chatterjee's book 'Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life' wins the 7th JCB Prize for Literature

NEW DELHI, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life by Upamanyu Chatterjee published by Speaking Tiger Books, has been announced as the winner of the 2024 JCB Prize for Literature, and awarded the 25-lakh Rupee Prize. The event was held at the JCB India Headquarters, Ballabhgarh. The coveted trophy, which is a sculpture by Delhi artist duo, Thukral and Tagra, titled 'Mirror Melting,' was awarded to Upamanyu Chatterjee.

(Right to Left) Mr. Deepak Shetty CEO & MD JCB India with Upamanyu Chatterjee, winner of The JCB Prize for Literature 2024

The prestigious award was handed over on behalf of Lord Bamford, Chairman, JCB by Mr Deepak Shetty, CEO & MD, JCB India. Speaking at the event, Mr Deepak Shetty said, "The JCB Prize for Literature was conceptualised by Lord Bamford to celebrate the Indian-ness of Indian literature. Over the years this award has attracted some of the most eclectic mix of works and this year has been no different. Congratulations to Upamanyu Chatterjee's Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life on behalf of the entire JCB Family."

"There is so much that contemporary Indian literature in regional languages has to offer to the readers. Publishers play a key role in supporting and promoting high-quality translations so that these works are accessible to both old and young readers through platforms that suit their preferences. India's evolving approach to both writing and consuming literature promise some exciting reading experiences ahead," added Mr Shetty.

Talking about the journey of the Prize, Literary Director Mita Kapur, said: "It is an honour to witness the continued legacy of the JCB Prize for Literature, a celebration of the exceptional voices that shape the literary landscape of India. What began as a tribute to the diversity of storytelling has evolved into a transformative platform, amplifying narratives that resonate deeply with the times. With each passing year, the Prize reaffirms its commitment to honouring the artistry, creativity, and dedication of writers and translators, whose words leave an indelible mark on the world."

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566447/JCB_Prize_for_Literature_2024.jpg