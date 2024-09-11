UPES Announces Launch of Executive Education Program on ESG, Sustainability and Impact

NEW DELHI, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UPES, in collaboration with Mahindra University and Aspire Impact, announced the launch of the ESG, Sustainability, and Impact Specialist Program (ISP), an Executive Education initiative designed to cultivate the next generation of Chief Impact Officers. This innovative program aims to equip professionals with the skills necessary to lead their organisations in achieving Net Zero transitions, Carbon Neutrality, and Circularity, while optimising the balance between Risk, Return, and Impact.

The Impact Specialist Program (ISP) has been meticulously crafted to provide a comprehensive learning experience through 20 thematic sessions, more than 50 caselets, and 4 detailed global and Indian case studies. The curriculum is designed to impart practical skills that will enable participants to design, build, scale and manage impact across various sectors, including Corporations, Banks, Financial Institutions, and Non-Profits. It seeks to develop a cadre of professionals equipped to handle the growing demand for sustainability and impact leadership across industries.

The ISP is structured as a 4-day, 32-hour in-person program spread over two parts. Part A will be held at UPES in Dehradun from September 19 to 21, 2024, and Part B will take place at Mahindra University in Hyderabad from November 28 to 30, 2024. The ISP will be delivered at the RISE Centre (Research on Impact, Sustainability, and ESG), a joint initiative between UPES and Aspire Impact, that is set to be inaugurated on September 21, 2024. The Centre is dedicated to advancing research and education in sustainability and ESG impact.

The ISP is designed for senior and mid-level professionals aged 35-60 years, who are passionate about social and environmental impact, including corporate executives in ESG, sustainability, risk, and impact roles; professionals in banking, finance, and investment focused on impact investing; CSR and policy development experts; foundation and aid agency executives; and those looking to enter the impact sector.

The program will feature an esteemed panel of experts, such as Dr. Anirban Ghosh, Head of the Centre for Sustainability at Mahindra University and former Chief Sustainability Officer at Mahindra Group, and Amit Bhatia, Founder & CEO of Aspire Impact and former CEO of several leading organisations. Notable speakers will include Corey Glickman, Founder of Greenman Black; Anju Singh, Professor at IIM Mumbai; Prarthana Borah, Vice President of Sustainability at Momentum India; and Kieron Boyle, CEO of the UK's Impact Investing Institute.

Dr. Ram Sharma, Vice Chancellor of UPES, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "At UPES, we are committed to being a hub for innovation and research, and the launch of the RISE Centre marks a significant step in this direction. The RISE Centre will drive impactful solutions for sustainability and ESG challenges, leading our efforts on climate change and sustainable development. We are excited to partner with Aspire Circle for the RISE Centre and Mahindra University for the Impact Specialist Programme (ISP), as we share a common vision of creating a future where economic growth is aligned with environmental responsibility. Together we aim to equip professionals with the skills to drive meaningful change in their organisations and communities."

Amit Bhatia, Founder & CEO, Aspire Impact, said, "We took 4+ years to put together this program, to prepare leaders for the imminent Impact Economy and future Chief Impact Officers. We believe that the Chief Impact Officers need their rightful place in the C-Suite, own the ESG, Sustainability & Impact agendas, own the NetZero transition, Carbon Neutrality targets and Circularity mission; and lead Risk-Return-Impact optimization for the company."

Dr. Anirban Ghosh, Professor and Head Centre for Sustainability, Mahindra University said, "India is at a critical juncture where the need for ESG, sustainability, and impact leadership is more pressing than ever. As we navigate the complex challenges of climate change, social equity, and responsible governance, it is essential to cultivate a cadre of leaders and specialists who can drive meaningful change. This program is designed to equip professionals with the skills and insights needed to lead in these areas, ensuring that India is not only a participant but a leader in the global sustainability movement. Mahindra University is proud to partner in offering this course."

The ISP enables participants to redesign business systems for positive impact, manage impact throughout the value chain, and scale initiatives. They will also learn to lead impact assessment, reporting, and governance, becoming leaders in impact science. Enrolment for the inaugural cohort is now open. Senior and mid-level professionals interested may register now.

About UPES:

Established through the UPES Act, 2003, of the State Legislature of Uttarakhand, UPES is a top-ranked, UGC-recognised, private university. As per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, UPES has been ranked 46 among universities, with a rank of 28 in Law, a rank of 41 in Management and a rank of 42 in Engineering. In addition to this, the university has been ranked the No. 1 private university in academic reputation in India by the QS World University Rankings 2024. It is among the top 3% of universities in the world. UPES has also been accredited by NAAC with a grade 'A' and has received 5 stars on Employability (placements), by globally acclaimed QS Rating. The university has had 100% placements over the last five years. Forty-two (42) faculty members of UPES are among the world's top 2% researchers as per Stanford University list.

UPES offers graduate and postgraduate programs through its seven schools: School of Advanced Engineering, School of Computer Science, School of Design, School of Law, School of Business, School of Health Sciences & Technology and School of Liberal Studies and Media with 14000+ students and 1500+ faculty and staff members.

About Aspire Impact:

Aspire Impact is Global South's first standards-based Impact Measurement, Rating & Certification initiative. It's 4P (Product, People, Planet & Policy) Impact Assessment Framework to assess Corporations, BFSI, and CSR/Non-Profits uses 40 market-validated Impact Standards and 150+ Key Performance Indicators, to award Green, Silver, Gold and Platinum Leaf ratings, enabling sector-agnostic Impact Comparables. Since April 2020, Aspire Impact has served over 30 clients, over 50 projects, clocking over 100,000 client hours. Aspire Impact's SaaS platform, IKOOWorld, for DIY or assured ESG, Sustainability & Impact Assessments, will be beta-released in Q2, 2024, with comparable benchmarking data for over 1000 organisations.

About Mahindra University:

Mahindra University is a multidisciplinary institution in India committed to nurturing future leaders. Its curriculum combines academic rigour with industry relevance, focusing on engineering, business, and law. With a strong emphasis on experiential learning, it offers industry internships, global immersion programs, and research opportunities, fostering holistic development and innovation.