Upsurge in International travel amongst Indians, Dubai emerges as hot favourite - Thrillophilia

JAIPUR, India, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As numerous countries have opened up their boundaries to tourists, Indians are enthusiastically planning vacations with an inclination toward international destinations. With the pent-up demands, there's an uptick in foreign travel throughout the country for all kinds of travellers.

Thrillophilia brings to the fore destinations preferred by Indian travellers to make their trip unique and memorable. The pulse of travel trends shows that Dubai is an obvious choice for Indians in major segments. While Thailand, Singapore, Bali, and Malaysia are considerably popular among travellers due to cheap airfares and connectivity, Italy, the UK, Switzerland and France fall close behind in international destinations that Indians like to explore.

Top Destinations preference by different types of Indian travellers:

Dubai, a forerunner among family-friendly destinations: While choosing to travel with family, Dubai makes a mark among Indians with its numerous theme parks, attractions, and activity spots. Dubai's numerous attractions appeal to both adults and children, for instance, Dubai Aquarium, Underwater Zoo, Ski Dubai, Wild Wadi, and several others. 36% of travellers picked Dubai over any other destination, when it comes to family travel. Singapore, Thailand, and Bali are the other hotspots frequented by families for relishing their annual international vacations.

Thailand is the top choice of solo travellers: Thailand is the favourite destination for Indians to travel solo considering the diverse and exciting experiences it provides in terms of food and frenetic nightlife, and not to forget, the tropical beaches and islands that make for a perfect getaway. Dubai comes a close second for solo travellers as it offers unique adventure and leisure activities. Singapore, Indonesia, and the UK are other destinations that are preferred for their natural affinity to attract solo travellers resorting to impromptu travel plans.

Couples choose Maldives over other destinations: Serving unparalleled luxury with pristine beaches and lush greenery, Bali and Maldives turn out to be the favourite destination for couples as per Thrillophilia. Travel to Maldives has been on a decline this year compared to last year, as other destinations have opened up in 2022.

Dubai is also preferred by couples for a romantic vacation. From dinner cruises, and exciting desert safaris, to a romantic date on a yacht and endless shopping options, it becomes apparent why this Emirate City is sought after by couples. Thailand also mesmerises Indian couples to be chosen among their favourite international destinations.

Unparalleled gastronomical experience around the world

When it comes to seeking one-of-a-kind experiences, Indians have been loving how Dubai offers some of the most exclusive culinary adventures with global flavours in exquisite venues. Indian travellers choose Dubai's Dinner in the Sky, Luxury dinner cruise on a Marina Yacht, BBQ at Desert Safari, and rooftop meals at Burj Khalifa - At the Top for the ultimate gastronomic experiences in the city.

In this niche, Thailand, the street food capital of the world is also a favourite among Indians for the quintessential, authentic, and diverse food options at the street markets of Bangkok. Italy attracts numerous Indians to feast on Italian delicacies, roam around the food market or take part in a wine tasting affair. Recognized for its gourmet French cuisine, bakery, and cooking classes, Indians have ranked France fourth among the top destinations for an unforgettable food experience.

Adventure enthusiasts' preferred choices

As per Thrillophilia's data, Dubai tops again as the favourite destination for adventurous activities with skydiving, x-line, deep dive, and dune-bashing experience. Hot air balloon rides, quad biking, and skywalk are other activities that draw Indian tourists to the Emirate.

Australia, Turkey, Thailand, Malaysia and Bali make up the rest of the top 5 destinations preferred by Indians for adventure travel as compiled by Thrillophilia.

Flyboarding, parasailing, trekking, and a ride on the giant swing are the favourite activities of Indian tourists when in Bali. A country ripe for adventure, Indians flock to Thailand to engage in ziplining, snorkeling, and scuba diving among other activities in this fun-filled destination. While Turkey is preferred by Indians for a ride on a hot air balloon at Cappadocia, Malaysia is known to attract thousands of tourists countrywide for the numerous adventure activities it offers like ziplining, scuba diving, skydiving, and jet skiing.

Dubai, an ideal theme park destination

For a fun-filled thrilling experience at theme parks around the world, Indians have chosen Dubai, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, California, and the UK as their top 5 international destinations.

With IMG Worlds of Adventure, Wild Wadi Waterpark, Legoland Dubai, Kidzania, Garden glow, and many others, Thrillophilia bookings show that Dubai is the top theme park destination for Indians. WarnerBros World, Yas Waterworld, and Ferrari World are fascinating theme parks that attract Indians to Abu Dhabi. Singapore's 4D Adventureland Sentosa and Universal Studios are considered a must-visit by kids and adults alike. Indians also visit Universal Studios and Disneyland in California for an exciting theme park experience along with Alton Towers, Thorpe park, and Legoland Windsor in the UK.

Destinations preferred by travellers for Museums and Monuments

For the art and history-loving tourists from India, Rome, London, Abu Dhabi and Paris are preferred as they are home to some of the most famous museums and monuments in the world like The Colosseum, the British Museum, Louvre Museum, Eiffel Tower, and numerous others. With over 80 museums, Turkey is also a major attraction for museum lovers for its exquisite collection of Byzantine art and mosaics.

A significant choice by tourists for an immersive experience has been Dubai's latest attraction, the Museum of the Future. Indian tourists are flocking to this museum to witness the exquisite culture, as well as the futuristic goals in modern development.

Thailand, the go-to party paradise

Thailand, glittering with lights and a lot of hustle and bustle makes for the ultimate destination for Indian tourists looking for amazing nightlife. With great party destinations each with its own personality, Bangkok, Pattaya, and Phuket are the preferred locations. The Full Moon parties in Thailand also attract Indian tourists to the destination.

Dubai's vibrant and exotic nightlife with the famous landmarks illuminated in the night sky turned out to be close second according to the trends at Thrillophilia as it has plenty of fine dining places and premier nightclubs. Home to beautiful beaches and hippie parties, Kuta in Bali attracts travellers from India looking to party at famous open-air clubs and beach raves. When looking for a destination with amped-up scenes after sun-down, Malaysia, and Singapore were other top choices for Indians.

Best picks for a luxury affair

Dubai has proven to be a popular choice among travellers looking for luxury experiences. Affluent Indian tourists travelling to the city opt for luxury stays at high-end glittering hotels like Burj al-Arab and Atlantis, The Palm. Booking trends of Thrillophilia show that luxury travellers from India also opt for experiences like premium safari packages, yacht parties, tours in rented luxury cars, and helicopter rides while in Dubai. True luxury affairs like the Saronic Cruise in Greece, and the Grand Canyon Helicopter Rides offer an experience like no other. Among the other chosen luxury experiences from around the world for Indian tourists, Luxury Spa Sessions in Bali entails a traditional yet opulent decadence.

