Upto 450 Wp, Heterojunction Technology (HJT) and Incredible Power-output, the REC Alpha 72 Series is now BIS Certified

NEW DELHI, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry dominated by Chinese suppliers, REC Group is the largest European solar module brand with over 500MW of installed capacity in the Indian subcontinent. With Intersolar Award-winning REC Alpha 72 Series and the Alpha 60 Series, Indian customers now have access to a cutting-edge technological innovation that is already making waves in United States, Australia, and Europe. The production for the REC Alpha 72 series kicked-off in May 2020 in REC's state-of-the-art and Industry 4.0 factory in Singapore.

Experience the Alpha Performance

REC Alpha 72 Series is now BIS Certified

Thanks to the advanced interconnection technology and patented design, the high-power solar panel is perfectly suited for the commercial and industrial rooftop segment and ground mount installations with space restrictions where system costs can be greatly compressed. Weighing only 23.5kg, the Alpha 72 Series also offers one of the thinnest frames (30mm) without compromising the mechanical integrity, thanks to its super-strong frame and additional support bar. The lightweight and thinner modules also mean convenient transportation and handling which reduces transportation costs and is ultimately more environmentally friendly.

The increased power and performance efficiency is backed by REC's comprehensive 25-years ProTrust Warranty which packs in 20+51 years of product warranty, 25 years performance warranty, and 25 years of labor warranty2. Finally, due to the advanced cell connections, Alpha cells are 100% lead-free.

Quality beyond expectations

REC Group offers products with leading high quality and its internal testing standards go well beyond the stipulated IEC test criteria. Recently, REC's Alpha Series was awarded as a winner of the Intersolar Award 2020 in the category Photovoltaics, reaffirming its superior quality and innovation. In India too, REC panels have been subject to rigorous third-party testing3 and the results from the field have proved to be consistent, with REC panels clocking an average of 0.68% degradation in 3.8 years.

The temperature coefficient is one of the most crucial parameters for module performance, especially for a country like India with its higher and extreme ambient temperatures. The REC Alpha Series with a temperature coefficient of -0.26%/°C takes this a step further and sets an industry benchmark.

Committed to India

REC Group has been in the Indian Subcontinent for close to 10 years and reached an overall installed base of more than half a gigawatt. "With the REC Alpha Series, we are setting a new benchmark in the Indian solar industry which is dominated now with poly and monocrystalline technologies. The HJT is the future of the solar PV since it is a module-level innovation combining two tested technologies - thin films and N-type mono. With this, we aim to provide the very best to our dedicated and technology savvy Indian customers who are looking for a world-class product build to last for 25 years", commented Rohit Kumar, Director, REC Group India.

"With the REC Alpha 72 Series, we have provided our Indian customers the form-factor of their choice. The massive power output and energy density are perfectly suited for the commercial, industrial, and homeowners who have space constraints and want to maximize their rooftop potential" added John Kim, Vice President, Asia Pacific, REC Group.

To increase its outreach for the Alpha Series, REC is also looking into expanding its network of regional distributors and REC Certified Solar professionals, and those interested can reach out to company representatives by registering on this Link.

1 Valid for installations by an REC Certified Solar Professional installer only

2 Terms and Conditions apply

3 Degradation Study conducted by UL- 2016

About REC Group:

REC Group is an international pioneering solar energy company dedicated to empowering consumers with clean, affordable solar power in order to facilitate global energy transitions. Committed to quality and innovation, REC offers photovoltaic modules with leading high quality, backed by an exceptional low warranty claims rate of less than 100ppm. Founded in Norway in 1996, REC employs 2,000 people and has an annual solar panel capacity of 1.8 GW. With over 10 GW installed worldwide, REC is empowering more than 16 million people with clean solar energy. REC Group is a Bluestar Elkem company with headquarters in Norway, operational headquarters in Singapore, and regional bases in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Find out more at recgroup.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

