Upturn News Network launches financial news portal Moneynomical

MUMBAI, India, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipul Sipani, founder of the leading Indian news group Upturn News Network, has announced the launch of moneynomical.com, a financial news portal for news readers across the world. The platform provides news from a range of verticals, including crypto, stock markets, banking, technology, funding and money management.

"The internet landscape is constantly changing and evolving, with the news segment being one of the strongest drivers of the world wide web," Sipani points out.

"In such a dynamic time and age, it is imperative for news portals to provide data which is not only timely, relevant but also helps the reader grow in knowledge, as well as in matters of life. As times and technology change at a fast pace, our portals, editors, journalists and photo-editors intend to keep ahead of the curve," he adds.

Sipani informs that the news network will soon be releasing a mobile app which will cater to the subscribers of the portal. Users will be able to access the Moneynomical website without any charges, though select sections will be premium, available only via monthly subscription. The portal will also publish comprehensive research-based content for their subscribers.

For the uninitiated, entrepreneur Vipul Sipani has founded a number of online media outlets including names such as Business Upturn, Afternoon Headlines, QNA India, Daily India News, USA Newshour and New India Observer. A few months ago, the company also acquired a Canadian news portal Nova Scotia Today, which was recently bought by a Haryana-based news firm.

The websites of Upturn News Network (colloquially known as Business Upturn group) covers a wide range of topics including business, entertainment, sports, national and international news.

SOURCE Upturn News Network