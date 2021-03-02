Urban Adaptation competition winners introduce ideas for flexible and sustainable urban construction

The results of the Urban Adaptation competition show how modular construction using engineered wood products like Kerto LVL (laminated veneer lumber) enables adaptable, sustainable and cost-competitive construction.

"We've seen many interesting entries, with sites located across the world, showing how universally applicable a modular wooden system can be," says Rahel Belatchew, Chief Architect and founder of Belatchew Arkitekter, Sweden. The other member of the jury was Minna Riska, Architect and partner at MDH Arkitekter, Norway.

The entries were evaluated anonymously. In addition to visual and functional criteria, the designs needed to show (1.) adaptability, (2.) modularity and (3.) sustainability. Here are the winners:

1st prize €15,000: S M L XL, by Francesco Allaix and Julio Orduña , Finland

and , 2nd prize: €5,000: Zerno, by Alexandra Chislavleva , Sergey Ogorodnikov and Xenia Yakimenko , Russia

, and , Honourable mention: Modu-Rot, by Onur Karataş, Alp Fahri Ardıç and Muhammed Yasin Gülmez, Turkey

The winning design, S M L XL, introduces a multipurpose building that incorporates 4 different floor heights, allowing different spaces that are optimised for hosting various functions.

"We are delighted to see how much interest the competition received. This is a good way to spread the understanding of the possibilities of efficient and environmentally friendly construction using engineered wood products," says Jussi Björman, Director, Business Development, Construction at Metsä Wood.

