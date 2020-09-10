US DoD to Focus C4ISR Spending on Commercial IT Advances in Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Computing

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/4hm

"C4ISR and IT industries are converging around artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, data analysis, self-healing networks, and cloud computing," said Brad Curran, Aerospace & Defense Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Going forward, naval, airborne, and ground tactical networks are overly complex, making the networks too difficult to establish and defend. To resolve this problem, DoD requires integration and cybersecurity services from the defense industry."

Curran added: "Procurement will overtake research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) to take up the largest share of spending by 2024. It will primarily focus on manpack radio, fixed surveillance systems, naval IT networks, ship self-defense systems, anti-submarine warfare sensors, and deployable tactical networks. Further, the operations and maintenance department's spending will emphasize on service-wide communications, global early warning sensors and networks, cybersecurity, weather systems, and software/digital technology pilot programs."

The steady growth of the C4ISR budget spending presents immense growth prospects for its market participants, including:

Command and Control (C2) to Enable Collaboration : The largest C2 program requests are base operations/service-wide communications, Global C3I, and polar satellite communications. C2 solution providers must adapt to commercial technologies; space technology firms can help develop new concepts such as on-orbit servicing and software-defined satellites.

: The largest C2 program requests are base operations/service-wide communications, Global C3I, and polar satellite communications. C2 solution providers must adapt to commercial technologies; space technology firms can help develop new concepts such as on-orbit servicing and software-defined satellites. Communications to Enable Mission Execution : There is a significant need for combat communications, battle management systems, small form factor radios, and satellite terminals. Communication solution suppliers must have the ability to integrate commercial wireless devices.

: There is a significant need for combat communications, battle management systems, small form factor radios, and satellite terminals. Communication solution suppliers must have the ability to integrate commercial wireless devices. Computers to Enable Combat Systems : 5G networks, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and trusted and assured microelectronics had large spending request increases. Firms with hardware, software, networking tools, machine learning, and small form products will be in high demand.

: 5G networks, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and trusted and assured microelectronics had large spending request increases. Firms with hardware, software, networking tools, machine learning, and small form products will be in high demand. Intelligence to Enable Decision-Making : Providers of intelligence solutions must leverage commercial social media, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence technology advances.

: Providers of intelligence solutions must leverage commercial social media, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence technology advances. Surveillance and Reconnaissance to Enable Situational Awareness: Providers of S&R solutions must have the ability to network sensors and apply artificial intelligence solutions. Firms that offer small form factor systems for unmanned platforms are in demand.

Assessment of the US DoD C4ISR Market, Forecast to 2025 is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Aerospace & Defense research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Assessment of the US DoD C4ISR Market, Forecast to 2025

K4D9

Contact:

Francesca Valente

Global Corporate Communications

E: [email protected]

http://ww2.frost.com

Related Links

www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan