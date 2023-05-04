U.S. Fintech Company Bluevine Announces Legal Entity in India

BENGALURU, India, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluevine, a leading provider of innovative small business banking solutions in the U.S. has now launched its legal entity in India called Bluevine India Private Limited. The company's India office in Bengaluru will aid in expanding Bluevine's global footprint with intuitive, end-to-end banking products tailored to the needs of small businesses. The growth functions in India will be product management, risk operations, loan application processing and customer support amongst others.

Speaking at the official launch, Mr. Eyal Lifshitz, Founder & CEO, Bluevine said, "India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world with a large, high quality technical and professional talent pool. The site will continue to gain importance as it helps us scale commercially, deliver a great customer experience and reduce operational risks. Our office in Bengaluru offers world-class capabilities and a workforce which will help in expanding our global footprint and enable the next phase of our growth."

Adding on why Bluevine chose India, Mr. Eyal Lifshitz, further added, "We were looking to establish another office outside of the U.S. to initially augment our U.S. operational and customer success teams as well as expand some of our product and tech teams. India stood out as a leading candidate for the site given the strong talent pool, the existing infrastructure and finally, the time zone benefits - allowing us to create global coverage and also the proximity in time zone to Israel where we have a large tech hub. Over the next 5 years, we expect our India site to grow dramatically, diversify in scope, and be fully integrated within our global operations."

Speaking about Bluevine's India team and operations, Ms. Yael Malek, Chief People Officer, Bluevine said, "We're thrilled that India and the superb talent here are part of our journey. The talent pool in Bengaluru is incredibly strong, highly skilled and diverse, owing to the high-quality education system and supportive local ecosystem, which includes a long list of prominent tech and financial companies. We have found our India employees to be engaged, humble and eager to learn and succeed. We strive to give our team excellent industry benefits, career growth opportunities, and be part of a team that is making meaningful impact on our customers, small business owners "

Addressing the announcement of Bluevine's legal operations launch, Siddharth Bellur, India Site Lead, Bluevine said, "We are ecstatic about the launch of Bluevine India Private Limited as a legal entity in India. In the last two years, we've set up an incredible team of talented individuals, and this serves as a strong foundation for us to further grow our talent and recruitment efforts in India. We are very bullish about the long-term contribution of the India site to the success of Bluevine and its growing impact over time. We expect the existing functions in India to continue expanding as we add more functions and disciplines locally."

A Best Place To Work certified fintech leader, Bluevine has experienced significant headcount growth this year and continues to expand its footprint across the globe. Now ranking among the top SMB-focused banking services platforms in deposit volume with $650M in deposits, small businesses are choosing Bluevine as a trusted partner for banking services, payment solutions, and lines of credit.

Bluevine provides small businesses with streamlined banking solutions built for them. Since launching in 2013, Bluevine's innovative and intuitive products, including business checking, bill pay, and line of credit, have helped over 500,000 entrepreneurs save time and money so they can focus on what matters most: growing their business.

Bluevine is backed by leading private and institutional investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, 83North, Citi Ventures, ION Crossover Partners, SVB Capital, Nationwide Insurance, and M12 (Microsoft's Venture Arm). Lines of credit are issued by Celtic Bank, a Utah-chartered Industrial Bank, Member of FDIC. Banking Services provided by Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC.

