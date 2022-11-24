US-India Airline Ticket Sales for Holiday Season Outpaces 2019 Levels

GURUGRAM, India, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sale of air tickets for US-India flights grew by close to 10% for December 2022 and January 2023, compared to the same period in 2019-20, indicating an optimistic outlook for the market, research by Trevolution Group shows.

Trevolution incorporates all travel business of the Dyninno Group in 50 countries: Asaptickets, Skyluxtravel, International Travel Network (ITN), and others.

Peter Vazan, CEO of International Travel Network, said, "Each year winter holiday season is the busiest time for visiting friends and relatives. The current booking trends make us confident about the short-term future of the US-India aviation market."

"In fact, as much of the world has reopened for tourism, we have seen a spike in travel demand for US-India flights for much of 2022. In combination with surveys among American passengers highlighting the growing importance of travel, we are optimistic about the market's further growth in 2023," Vazan added.

Last month, October 2022, was a record month for Trevolution Group for the US-India business. The offline sales market share of Trevolution for the US-India grew to a record level of 7.6%.

Top Indian destinations from US airports for the winter holiday period are Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. Most passengers originate from San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Washington, and Los Angeles.

Trevolution Group operates in the country through Dyninno India, which employs close to 500 people. It operates in the B2B and B2C segments and provides a range of travel products and services to a global customer base.

About Trevolution Group

Trevolution Group has established itself as the market leader in the travel business, specializing in the visiting friends and relatives' segment. Over 70,000 airline tickets and vacation packages are sold by Trevolution monthly, which makes it the fifth-largest consolidator in the US. It is part of the Dyninno Group of Companies.

