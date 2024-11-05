UST Expands India Presence with a Second Office in Bengaluru

Bengaluru is UST's second largest delivery center globally with over 6,000 employees

The second Bengaluru facility covers over 17,000 sq. ft. with a state-of-the-art Design Experience Center

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has further strengthened its India presence by inaugurating a second delivery center in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Located in Helios Business Park, Kadabeesanahalli, this new facility spans over 17,000 square feet and accommodates over 300 seats, along with a state-of-the-art Design Experience Center and other modern facilities. This marks UST's second facility in Bengaluru, complementing its primary Bengaluru facility at Prestige Shantiniketan, Whitefield.

Over the past year, UST has steadily expanded its footprint across India, especially in the south region. Recently, UST laid the foundation for its second-owned campus in Kochi, Kerala, with plans to create 3,000 jobs over the next five years in the city, demonstrating its commitment to growth and investment in the region. Last year, the company also inaugurated a state-of-the-art office at the International Tech Park in Hyderabad, dedicated to innovative research and development in emerging technologies.

Under the strategic leadership of Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer, UST, has consistently expanded its footprint across India, further solidifying its position as a global leader in digital transformation and technology services. The new facility was inaugurated by Smitha Suryaprakash, Vice President, Practice Lead–Design & Experience, UST, in the presence of KiranKumar Doreswamy, Vice President and Center Head, UST Bengaluru; Sheffi Anwar, General Manager, Business Operations and Workplace Management; Harikrishnan Mohankumar, Sr. Director, Workplace Management; Tinu Cherian Abraham, Director and Head, Global PR & Media Relations; and Ranjith Ravindran, Director, Infrastructure Services, UST. Alexander Varghese, COO, and Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, UST, visited the new facility in Bengaluru. Their visit marked the foundation for new business ventures and opportunities, symbolizing UST's continued growth and focus on innovation over the last 25 years. This milestone sets the stage for future developments, with the facility playing a key role in driving the company forward and exploring fresh possibilities for expansion and success.

Talking about the new facility, Kirankumar Doreswamy, Vice President and Center Head, Bengaluru, said, "We are excited to inaugurate our second office in Bengaluru as it represents a forward-thinking investment towards UST's future while marking a testament to our continued growth. Driven by the city's best IT and technology talent, Bengaluru has always remained a key location for UST's technological and digital capabilities. We are confident that this expansion will further strengthen our capabilities and push us to the forefront of innovation as we continue to prioritize delivering high-value solutions for our customers."

UST commenced its operations in Bengaluru in 2012, and currently, the city stands as UST's second-largest global delivery center, accommodating over 6,000 employees. The Bengaluru center has consistently grown since then, delivering innovative solutions across semiconductor, healthcare, technology, logistics, hi-tech, retail, and BFSI sectors. With this expansion, the company aims to leverage Bengaluru's emerging tech talent to further drive its innovation and delivery capabilities.

The California, US-headquartered firm, UST founded in 1999 with its India headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, has significantly expanded its footprint across the country, with offices in key locations including Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, Kochi, Pune, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Hosur and employs over 20,000 employees in the country. This year marks a significant milestone for UST as it celebrates its 25 years of relentless dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. It's a momentous occasion that not only celebrates UST's past achievements but also anticipates the promising future that lies ahead of transforming lives and scaling innovation for boundless impact.

About UST

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering expertise, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive solutions. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

