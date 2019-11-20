UST Global Makes Strategic Investment in Cogniphi Technologies

- Investment to mutually strengthen Products and Platform offerings in AI & Cognitive technologies to customers

ALISO VIEJO, California and BENGALURU, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced a significant investment in an AI and Cognitive Technology start-up - Cogniphi Technologies, headquartered in India with operations around the globe. The strategic investment in the company will accelerate the development and advanced research of Cogniphi's Artificial Intelligence and Vision (AIVI) platform, and together both the companies will formalize a joint go-to-market strategy. The latest investment round will enable Cogniphi Technologies to additionally capitalize on its position as a pioneer in AI Vision platform technology in India and internationally.

Cogniphi's AI solutions vaunt an array of applications in areas - where technology and business impact everyday life and are used by manufacturing, retail, surveillance, public sector, healthcare, and logistics companies. The newly launched - Artificial Intelligence and Vision platform focuses on pattern, anomaly and insight detection from diverse data streams such as CCTV cameras, heat cams, telemetric sensors, microphones, and legacy data sources. It measures and benchmarks the customer experience across five dimensions - usability, accessibility, compatibility, security, and performance - using cognitive and machine learning techniques.

Commenting on the investment, Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer, UST Global said, "Investing in Cogniphi Technologies reflects our continued commitment to offer the best of technologies for our clients. At Cogniphi, we have seen some of the finest and brightest minds in product, design, and engineering, who share our passion for delivering real value and solve complex business problems to our clients while bettering the world through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and Internet of Things. We look forward to supporting and collaborating on our joint efforts."

"We have been riding the wave with continuous ideation, innovation & implementation in the cognitive technology space, especially in Artificial Intelligence. Investment from the technology bellwether, UST Global, reinforces our vision for Cogniphi and the credibility of the technology platform that we are creating. I am excited about the opportunity and value that UST Global brings into this partnership. Beyond the investment, their global customer reach, technology depth, and marketing strength will give a significant thrust for us, a much-needed scaffolding for any start-up," said Rohith Raveendranath, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Cogniphi Technologies.

About Cogniphi Technologies Private Limited

Cogniphi is a technology company that enables customers to achieve transformational outcomes through cognitive digital solutions. Its first of the suite platform AIVI, aims at bringing power of Vision Intelligence to customers in various sectors like Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Surveillance and Smart cities. Cogniphi also has ongoing projects in Telematics, Security & Surveillance through its associate company Ideas and Innovations Squared Technologies Pvt. Ltd (II2). Cogniphi passionately believes in empowering customers to transcend technology limitations to achieve miraculous outcomes through its people, process and cognitive platforms. For more information, please visit: www.cogniphi.com

About UST Global

UST Global is a leading digital technology solutions company that provides advanced computing and digital services to large private and public enterprises around the world. Its clients include Fortune 500 companies in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, shipping, technology, semi-conductor and telecom. UST Global believes in building long term, strategic business partnerships through client-centric global engagement models that combine local experts and resources with the cost, scale, and quality advantages of global operations. For more information, please visit: www.ust-global.com

Media Contacts, UST Global:



Tinu Cherian Abraham

+91-7899045194

Neha Misri

+91-9284726602

media.relations@ust-global.com

neha.misri@ust-global.com

Media Contacts, US:

Suzanne Dawson, S&C PR

+1-646-941-9140

sdawson@scprgroup.com

Cecile Fradkin, S&C PR

+1-646-941-9139

cfradkin@scprgroup.com

SOURCE UST Global