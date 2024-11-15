UST Opens New Office and Generative AI Experience Center in Cyberjaya, Malaysia

Inauguration of third delivery center in Malaysia positions the country as the focal point for UST's expansion in Southeast Asia

CYBERJAYA, Malaysia and BENGALURU, India, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has opened a new office and state-of-the-art Generative AI Experience Center in Cyberjaya, Selangor, Malaysia. This facility will act as a hub for innovation and collaboration, bringing together leaders and thinkers at the forefront of the Generative AI space to drive digital transformation in Southeast Asia and beyond.

The new Cyberjaya facility is UST's third delivery center in Malaysia and will develop cutting-edge AI solutions for use in a diverse range of market sectors, including banking, manufacturing, retail, O&G, telecom, and education. The GenAI Center of Excellence in Malaysia will elevate customer experiences across Southeast Asia to improve both the engineering services and the digital portfolio of UST. A key focus area will be developing custom Large Language Models (LLMs) tailored to specific business needs. Additionally, work conducted at the Center of Excellence will empower cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity applications, automating backend tasks and digitising front-end user experiences, benefiting both engineering and GBS teams.

The facility was formally opened on November 11, as part of a ceremony featuring notable tech industry leaders and government officials including: Y.A.B. Dato' Seri Amirudin Bin Shari, Menteri Besar (Chief Minister) of Selangor state; Wan Murdani Wan Mohamad, Senior Vice President of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC); Puan Nor Suhaila Binti Saat, Director, Sepang Municipal Council; Kamarul Ariffin Abdul Samad, Chief Executive Officer, Cyberview Sdn Bhd; TS Koay, Managing Director Dell Technologies Malaysia, Chai Ping Chua, Country Site Leader Experian Malaysia, Sunil Balakrishnan, CVO & Global Head of Center Operations, UST; Gilroy Mathew, Sr Vice president, UST; and Amar Chhajer, Vice President & Country Head Malaysia, UST.

"The opening of this advanced new delivery center will enhance our ability to support the growing Malaysian and Southeast Asian markets and positions us for further growth in this dynamic region. UST's focus on Generative AI aligns with the current digital landscape and will empower businesses to harness the potential of AI and automation to drive digital transformation. We're grateful for the support of our partners and stakeholders, who has been instrumental in fostering a strong tech community here in Malaysia. UST's focus on Generative AI aligns with the current digital landscape and will empower businesses to harness the potential of AI and automation to drive digital transformation," said Amar Chhajer, Vice President & Country Head – Malaysia, UST.

"UST is a key partner in our mission to develop digital infrastructure and nurture local tech talent. The UST Gen AI Center of Excellence is exactly the type of forward-thinking initiative that will help propel Malaysia into the next phase of digital evolution. It will be a catalyst for research and development in AI, helping to unlock new opportunities and insights across a wide range of sectors. UST's commitment to Malaysia's thriving tech ecosystem has been instrumental in helping transform this sector of our economy. Over the past decade, UST has invested in developing over 10,000 engineering professionals in Malaysia, contributing to the creation of a dynamic and resilient digital ecosystem," said Y.A.B. Dato' Seri Amirudin Bin Shari, Menteri Besar (Chief Minister) of Selangor state.

UST began operating in Malaysia in 2006, opening its first center in Penang in 2011. This location also became home to UST's first Infinity Lab in 2020, supporting innovation that has helped UST expand operations throughout Southeast Asia. UST Malaysia has grown to become one of the company's biggest delivery center locations in the world and there are currently over 1,500 USsociates in Malaysia. UST Malaysia has two delivery centers in Penang. UST is certified as a 'Great Place to Work' in Malaysia.

About UST

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering expertise, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive solutions. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse innovation and agility into our clients' organizations--delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact--touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

Media Contacts, UST:

Tinu Cherian Abraham

+1 (949) 415-9857

Merrick Laravea

+1 (949) 416-6212

Neha Misri

+91-9284726602

Roshni Das K

+91 7736795557

[email protected]

Media Contacts, India:

Adfactors PR

[email protected]

Media Contacts, U.S.

S&C PR

+1-646.941.9139

[email protected]

Makovsky

[email protected]

Media Contacts, U.K.:

FTI Consulting

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422658/UST_Logo.jpg