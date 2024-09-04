Utimaco Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Public-Key Encryption and Data Security and for Its Competitive Strategies

Utimaco offers comprehensive and industry-specific expertise by working on complex design and implementation projects with diverse organizations that have distinct security needs and requirements

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the post-quantum cryptography (PQC) industry and, based on its findings, recognized Utimaco with the 2024 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. The company is a leading global provider of on-premises and cloud-based payment and general-purpose hardware security modules (HSMs), which act as the central Root of Trust for any digital environment. Utimaco supplies the Root of Trust for a variety of industries and use cases, ranging from autonomous cars to hospitals and national critical infrastructure.

By cross-cutting verticals, the company provides specialized offerings to manufacturers, governments, mobile network operators, banks, airports, and utilities, among others. Utimaco's portfolio is widely integrated in the market for its multiple layers of digital trust and cybersecurity and includes solutions for:

Utimaco complemented its organic growth and offerings through a series of strategic acquisitions across the security ecosystem. It acquired Atalla Product Line from Micro Focus to expand into the U.S. market and added payment HSM and enterprise key management to its existing general purpose portfolio. The company substantially expanded its portfolio for the payments and financial industries by acquiring solutions provider GEOBRIDGE for key management and MYHSM for an as-a-service offering known as Trust as a Service Marketplace. It also acquired exceet Secure Solutions (ESS) and REALSEC, further increasing its IT and IoT security footprint in Europe. With its acquisition of Celltick, a global leader in public warning and mass notification systems and the world's largest cell broadcast center provider, Utimaco expanded its comprehensive offering to government, telecommunications, and enterprise customers. Finally, after acquiring conpal, it fully integrated its file and folder encryption solutions to complete its data protection portfolio.

Ozgun Pelit, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan, said: "Utimaco's expertise in deploying HSMs both for general purpose and specialized use cases translates well to the post-quantum era, which requires high levels of customization and adaptability. Utimaco also strategically positions itself as a wide-ranging partner for organizations in this monumental task, providing consultancy services, quantum-readiness assessments, and crypto-agility solutions—an integral part of migration to PQC as a leading HSM supplier."

Utimaco also actively participated in PQC standardization efforts and interoperability processes, including collaborative research projects and thought leadership. It is closely engaged in the broader ecosystem of quantum security, working on proofs of concept and active standardization in quantum key distribution and quantum random number generation. Placing a strategic focus on PQC to prepare the security infrastructure for the quantum era, Utimaco has been the first mover in developing PQC-ready HSMs. It developed the Quantum Protect application as an extension for its General Purpose HSMs to enable the implementation of new and quantum-resistant algorithms through a technology partnership with ISARA, a leading provider of quantum-safe security solutions. This paved the way for large organizations to test and integrate quantum-safe algorithms into their operations very early on and before the release of official standards. Testing its functional compliance with the NIST algorithms on a regular basis, Utimaco strives to be feature-complete and supports individual algorithms selected by European and international security agencies.

"The transition from legacy algorithms to PQC and overcoming interoperability and performance challenges involves industry-specific requirements and adaptability. Utimaco's strategic positioning and expertise in a wide range of industries and applications put the company at a great advantage in migration to PQC," added Ozgun. With its strong overall performance, Utimaco earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the Post-Quantum Cryptography industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

Ashley Shreve

E: [email protected]

About Utimaco

Utimaco is a global platform provider of trusted Cybersecurity and Compliance solutions and services with headquarters in Aachen (Germany) and Campbell, CA (USA). Utimaco provides on-premises and cloud-based hardware security modules, key management, data protection as well as data intelligence solutions for regulated critical infrastructures and Public Warning Systems. Utimaco is one of the world's leading manufacturers in its key market segments.

500+ employees around the globe create innovative solutions and services to protect data, identities and communication networks with responsibility for global customers and citizens. Customers and partners in many different industries value the reliability and long-term investment security of Utimaco's high-security products and solutions. Find out more on www.utimaco.com.

