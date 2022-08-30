Vaishnavi Group received Occupancy Certificate for Vaishnavi Serene 5 months ahead of schedule

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaishnavi Group, one of Bengaluru's leading real estate companies in Bengaluru, has received the Occupancy Certificate (OC) for their residential project 'Vaishnavi Serene' 5 months ahead of schedule. Earlier, they had received the partial Occupancy Certificate 18 months ahead of schedule thereby allowing more than 400 Vaishnavi Serene homeowners to take early possession of their homes.

Vaishnavi Serene

Speaking about the achievement, Mr. C.N. Govindaraju, Managing Director, Vaishnavi Group said, "This is indeed a proud moment for all of us at Vaishnavi Group. Adoption of global precast construction technology and meticulous planning during challenging times has ensured that Vaishnavi Serene is delivered ahead of our RERA commitment. Ahead-of-time project delivery and commitment to our customers have always been at the core of Vaishnavi's ethos and we will continue to exceed customer expectations."

Vaishnavi Group used state-of-the-art construction technology for Vaishnavi Serene. This integrated offsite manufacturing technology and the concept of DFMA (Design for manufacturing and assembly) has ensured faster completion time. Design efficiency and precision of this immaculately finished product is also far superior given controlled planning and machine manufacturing, while ensuring that the quantum of material usage at the construction site is significantly reduced. The factory finished concrete elements have all the mechanical, electrical and plumbing conduits built into them, not only guaranteeing quality, but also an unmatched finish of the final product.

Ms. Rekha Srinivas, a happy home owner of Vaishnavi Serene, is very excited by the early possession, "My family and I are delighted to have purchased a home from an honest and a committed developer. We were only expecting possession in early 2023 and are very excited to move in early. The team at Vaishnavi has delivered more than what they promised. We are looking forward to living in the Serene community."

Vaishnavi Serene is an 896-unit apartment project located at Yelahanka, North Bangalore. The property's highlights are a 20,000 sq ft clubhouse, 36+ amenities, and over 60% open spaces.

About Vaishnavi Group

Vaishnavi Group, a Bengaluru-based Real Estate Company, started with the explicit aim of making a mark in the real estate segment as the most admired brand for its integrity, commitment, and consistently exceeding expectations. It was started in 1998 by its charismatic leader, C N Govindaraju, a civil engineer by profession, the Group has come a long way, carving a niche in the upper-income group segment of developments, leaving an indelible mark amidst its expanding customer base. Vaishnavi Group's commercial projects are Grade A buildings, designed for IGBC platinum certification and acclaimed for their strategic locations and highly efficient designs. The company has currently 9 million sq. ft. of projects in various stages of development.

Vaishnavi Serene RERA Number: PRM/KA/RERA/1251/309/PR/180905/001990

For more information, log on to: www.vaishnaviserene.com

Contacts: Ms. Priya, [email protected], +9199009 62760

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1887970/Vaishnavi_Serene.jpg

SOURCE Vaishnavi Group