Valorem Reply Ranked in Top 75 Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM

KOCHI, India, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valorem Reply announced today their recognition as one of India's Top 75 IT companies. Achieving a spot on the Great Place to Work Institute's coveted list of India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM for 2020, Valorem underwent a detailed and robust assessment and validation process through two lenses called Trust Index & Culture Audit and was chosen for having one of the best workplace cultures in the country.

"Our association with Great Places to Work, affirms our commitment toward building a great workplace culture," said Sanjeev Sudheer, VP of Kochi Operations for Valorem Reply. "It is also a great opportunity for us to share and learn from other great organizations and offer best in class experience for our people. Life at Valorem Reply is not only about the great work we do for our customers - Innovation, continuous learning, personal growth, celebrations and having fun together are all an integral part of our inclusive and vibrant culture."

Great Place to Work® is the Global Authority in assessing, sustaining, and recognizing high-trust, high-performance culture. Their methodology is considered the Gold Standard for assessing, benchmarking and planning actions to strengthen workplace culture across businesses, academia and government organizations. This year, 240 organizations in the IT & IT-BPM sector were considered. Organizations selected, stand out for both the programs and policies they have designed for their employees as well as the first-hand feedback from employees on the quality of their experience.

Valorem Reply's Senior VP of Operations, Bambi George says, "We know our team is the heart and soul of our company, so we want to provide more than a job. We want a community of committed and talented individuals that can be challenged with continued development of skills, recognized for successful project outcomes and know they have a voice, all while enjoying what we do."

Valorem Reply, part of the Reply Group, is an award-winning digital transformation firm focused on delivering data-driven enterprise, IT modernization, customer experience, product transformation and digital workplace. Through the expertise of our people and power of Microsoft technologies, we provide hyper-scale and agile delivery of unique digital business services, strategic business models and design-led user experiences. Our innovative strategies and solutions securely and rapidly transform the way our clients do business. Valorem Reply is headquartered in Kansas City, with offices in Seattle, Chicago, St. Louis and SmartCity Kochi, India. To learn more about Valorem Reply, please visit www.valoremreply.com.

