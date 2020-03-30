ValueLabs and Employees Donate $730,000 for Corona Relief

HYDERABAD, India, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueLabs has announced a total donation of $730,000 (INR 52.5 Mn) to help address relief measures for the COVID-19 situation.

The company launched a donation drive over the weekend, enabling their global workforce to join hands and pledge their donations. Within 90 minutes of this announcement, they received 250+ pledges. Amongst the employees who wrote to the senior management, one mentioned, "Having an intention to help is one thing, but transforming it to action needs strong conviction. Thank you for enabling a platform for people like me looking for channels to contribute to this cause."

Arjun Rao, CEO, ValueLabs said, "Governments of the world are working very hard to flatten the infection curve and bring back normalcy to life. Given this situation, and as responsible members of society, I think there is nothing more noble than joining hands and helping the cause in any way we can. We cannot be like doctors and other medical workers who are fighting at the frontline of this war and putting their lives at risk. However, we can do our little bit by donating to this cause."

Overwhelmed by the heart-warming response by everyone at ValueLabs, Arjun quoted anthropologist Margaret Mead in his LinkedIn post, where Mead says, "Helping someone else through difficulty is where civilization starts."

A cheque amounting to ₹ 5.25 crores (52.5 Million rupees) was handed over to the Telangana State on Monday, March 30th, 2020.

