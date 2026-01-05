VARVEE GLOBAL LIMITED (Formerly known as Aarvee Denims and Exports Limited) Increases Production Capacity by 6 Lakh Meters per month in Non-Denims - Shirting and Suiting Fabrics

Total Installed Capacity Enhanced from 12 Lakh Meters to 18 Lakh Meters per month in Non-denim segment.

AHMEDABAD, India, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Varvee Global Limited (formerly known as Aarvee Denims and Exports Limited) (NSE: VGL) (BSE: 514274), a leading textile manufacturing company, has announced a significant expansion in its production capacity for Non-Denims – Shirting and Suiting Fabrics.

In line with the new management's strategic focus on diversification beyond denim, the Company has successfully commenced and increased its production capacity by 6 lakh meters per month, taking the total installed capacity from 12 lakh meters to 18 lakh meters per month in Non-Denims – Shirting and Suiting Fabrics.

This capacity expansion marks a key milestone in the Company's planned growth towards achieving production capacity of up to 50 lakh meters per month in the non-denim segment. The expansion has been undertaken to address growing market demand while strengthening the Company's manufacturing capabilities in value-added textile products. This development reflects Varvee Global Limited's commitment to operational excellence, product innovation, and long-term sustainable growth.

The additional capacity has been achieved through optimisation of existing manufacturing facilities and implementation of improved production processes, enabling the Company to scale operations while maintaining stringent quality standards.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Jaimin Kailash Gupta, Managing Director of Varvee Global Limited, said:

"The increase in production capacity is an important step in our growth strategy. This expansion will help us meet rising customer demand, improve turnaround times, and further strengthen our position in the Non-Denims – Shirting and Suiting Fabrics."

With this expanded capacity, Varvee Global Limited is well positioned to enhance customer satisfaction and explore new business opportunities across markets.

About Varvee Global Limited & TAM

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Varvee Global Limited (previously known as Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd.). is a leading integrated textile manufacturer offering a comprehensive range of denim, non-denim, shirting, and suiting fabrics. Operating primarily from its Narol facility, Varvee Global Limited delivers end-to-end in-house capabilities, from yarn production to finishing, ensuring consistency in quality and flexibility in supply. Over three decades, Varvee Global Limited has built a vertically integrated platform serving domestic and international markets. Following a strategic restructuring and leadership transition in 2025, Varvee Global Limited now operates from its high-capability Narol unit, with a renewed focus on operational efficiency, cost optimisation, and technology-led supply chain enhancements. The Company achieved a debt-free status in June 2025, providing a stronger capital foundation to execute its revival plan. The Indian textile market, valued at USD 146.55 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 213.51 billion by 2033, with domestic demand and exports expected to hit USD 250 billion and USD 100 billion, respectively, by 2030–31. Within this, India's denim industry has an installed capacity of 1,700 million meters, producing around 1,000 million meters annually (60–70% utilization), and the denim apparel market is forecast to grow from USD 1.14 billion in 2024 to USD 1.83 billion by 2033 at a 5.04% CAGR, with other estimates projecting USD 9.15 billion by 2026 at a 14% CAGR. Varvee Global Limited's strategy is centred on expanding into emerging markets, diversifying into value-added fabrics, and aligning with global sourcing trends to capture new opportunities in both fashion and industrial textile segments. With a heritage of manufacturing excellence, a restructured balance sheet, and a future-ready operational model, Varvee Global Limited is positioning itself for sustainable value creation in the textile industry. (Sources: Wazir Advisors, IMARC Group, MarkWide Research, IJIRT, PIB, and Henry Textile).

Website: https://www.varveeglobal.com/