Vasant launches Awadhi Garam Masala for Awadh's unique taste and aroma

AHMEDABAD, India, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vasant Awadhi Garam Masala is launched from the house of Vasant Masala for food connoisseurs who love an exclusive aroma and unique taste in their food. The newly launched, innovative blended spice marks a new feather in the cap that promises to open a fresh and new market segment for the brand, Vasant Masala. The Awadhi Garam Masala is available in convenient packaging of 10Rs., 20Rs., 100g, 200 g, and 500g quantities, throughout the retail markets. The Awadhi Garam Masala is launched through a 30-day road show, Jashn-e-Awadhi, across three states. Vasant Masala, is an established brand with a legacy of 53 years and 80 different spices.

Especially blended and prepared in the typical Awadhi recipe, each spice of the Vasant Awadhi Garam Masala is first roasted and then grinded at a controlled temperature that maintains the oil levels, nutritional value, and other essential ingredients of raw spices for a longer duration. Speaking at the launch, Shri Chandrakant Bhandari (Vasant Masala, CMD) said, "The Awadhi Garam Masala has an exclusive, unique taste and aroma that elevates the flavour. We take extreme measures to blend and pack Awadhi Garam Masala to offer the appropriate taste of Awadh to the connoisseurs, and it is an important ingredient used to prepare over 100 delicacies." In addition to the taste and aroma, the Awadhi Garam Masala is a blend of spices that have health benefits too.

The Awadhi Garam Masala launch road show, named Jashn-e-Awadhi is a 30-day tour covering 20 main cities in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. During Jashn-e-Awadhi, a unique launch event, a character of the Nawab along with his entourage met with retailers and distributors and gifted them packs of Awadhi Garam Masala. Shri Rajkamal Bhandari (Director - Marketing) mentioned, " Vasant Awadhi Garam Masala has a unique taste of Awadh hence its tagline - 'Taste Lajawab, Khaye Har Nawab' resonates the same for the connoisseurs of Awadhi food. This being an innovative product, its market launch 'Jashn-e-Awadhi' is also a first of its kind of launch road show in Indian spices market. With Vasant Awadhi Garam Masala, we continue to penetrate newer customer segments, thus expanding our portfolio in every kitchen across our markets."

Vasant Masala the brand from Gujarat and a mark of purity, has been the favourite brand of customers for more than five decades across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and western India markets. The brand produces packaged spices in a state-of-the-art plant in Gandhinagar (Ahmedabad), adhering to international standards and norms with certifications that qualify products and packaging from FSSC 22000, FSSAI, SPICE BOARD of INDIA, AGMARK and Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI Scheme 2020).

Vasant Masala has been delighting millions of families across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and beyond for the past 53 years. With its diverse range of products such as blended spices, Hing, basic spices, whole spices, and powdered spices, Vasant Masala has gained recognition on a global scale. Exported to five continents, Vasant Masala is known for its unparalleled quality and widespread popularity. This trusted brand has consistently provided customers with the finest spices, making it the top choice of housewives for the last five decades due to its unmatched flavor and health benefits.

