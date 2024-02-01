Vasant Masala hosted annual distributor meet 'Swaad Sangam'

AHMEDABAD, India, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vasant, the prominent spices brand in western India, organized its annual distributor conference, 'Swad Sangam,' at The Hyatt Regency in Ahmedabad. This two-day event, centered around the fusion of India's diverse spices and flavors, drew the participation of Vasant's trade channel associates from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The thematic gathering featured an impressive showcase of Vasant's complete product lineup and awarded the top channel partners for their significant contributions.

Glimpses of Vasant Masala annual distributor meet ‘Swaad Sangam’

The Chairman and Managing Director of Vasant, Mr. Chandrakant Bhandari, visionary leader behind the brand said, "Today billions of connoisseurs across the world choose Vasant to elevate their culinary experience. And to make this happen we are proud of our strong distribution channel. Vasant is thankful to entire distribution team and their respective members for ensuring the delivery of the purest spices to customers. This congregation is a great opportunity to meet, exchange ideas and plan the growth path together."

At the annual distributor meet, 'Swad Sangam,' Vasant successfully aligned its brand vision with channel partners, paving the way for shared growth opportunities. The conference commenced with the traditional lamp lighting and recitation of the Navkar Mantra, followed by a warm welcome address from Mr. Nirmit Bhandari, Director of International Business & Marketing. Nirmit conveyed gratitude to the channel partners, underscoring their instrumental role in expanding the brand's footprint across borders. Furthermore, he offered valuable perspectives on Vasant's global presence.

The Indian spice market is experiencing rapid growth. During the presentation, Mr. Omprakash Bhandari, Director of Finance, highlighted Vasant's robust financial planning and strategic foresight to tackle challenges while pursuing ambitious expansion plans. Mr. Rajkamal Bhandari, Director of Sales, commented on the consolidations and mergers in the Indian spice industry, stating that Vasant possesses significant growth potential. He emphasized the rare customer legacy spanning across generations, distinguishing the brand from new-age competitors. Additionally, Mr. Rajkamal Bhandari shared the brand's vision, injecting a fresh wave of strength into the sales and distribution teams.

Mr. Ashish Bhandari - Director of Plant Operations, showcased Vasant's quality control and production planning through a captivating audio-visual film depicting Vasant's journey of over 54 years encompassing the brand philosophy created by the founder. Later a motivational and enriching session by Vasant Masala's Board Advisor & Business Strategist, Mr. Devendra Shrimal further strengthened the core of the event.

The conference concluded honoring the distributors for their valuable contribution towards the brand growth and a heartfelt vote of thanks.

About Vasant Masala:

Vasant Masala has been delighting millions of families across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and beyond for the past 54 years. With its diverse range of products such as blended spices, Hing, basic spices, whole spices, and powdered spices, Vasant Masala has gained recognition on a global scale. Exported to five continents, Vasant Masala is known for its unparalleled quality and widespread popularity. This trusted brand has consistently provided customers with the finest spices, making it the top choice of housewives for the last five decades due to its unmatched flavor and health benefits.

