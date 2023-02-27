Vasant Masala launches Spicy Offer to Celebrate Anniversary

AHMEDABAD, India, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vasant Masala has launched 'Anniversary Utsav - Spicy Offer' to celebrate its anniversary. The consumer scheme offering a free attractive Jar with 1 kg and 500 g packs of basic spices coincides with the annual spice stocking and the season when the fresh spice harvest arrives. Vasant Masala, an established brand with a legacy of 53 years and 80 different spices, has launched the Offer for the consumers of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The Spicy Offer is among the first such consumer schemes in these markets. The 'Anniversary Utsav - Spicy Offer' includes a free jar worth Rs. 99/- on 1 kg packs of basic spices, as well as a jar worth Rs. 59/- on 500 g packs of Chilli, Turmeric, Dhaniya Jeera, Dhaniya, and Kumthi Kashmiri Mirch powder. "It is the bonding of over 5 decades with 2 generations of our customers. We are proud to honour the relationship through this consumer scheme," mentioned Mr. Chandrakant Bhandari (Vasant Masala, CMD). He further added, "Our 'Anniversary Utsav - Spicy Offer' is at the perfect time of year because this is when the fresh harvest of raw spices is procured and processed, and households in our markets fill their annual stocks as well." Traditionally, this time of the year in Gujarat and neighbouring markets is known as Bharti Ka Time. The trade partners too are enthusiastic with the consumer offer benefitting their customers.

Vasant Masala, the renowned spices brand of the country produces packaged spices in a state-of-the-art plant in Dehgam - near Ahmedabad, adhering to the international standards and BRC norms with certifications that qualify products and packaging from - ISO, FSSAI, Spices Board of India and AGMARK.

Vasant Masala was founded in 1970 by Shri Bapulalji Bhandari as 'Vasant Griha Udyog' in Jhalod, a small village in Gujarat. Millions of families from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and other regions as well as overseas have been happily using Vasant Masala products for the last 53 years.

The key products of Vasant Masala include blended spices, Hing, basic spices, whole spices and powdered spices. 'Vasant Masala' products are also exported to 5 Continents. Vasant Masala has been accepted by households solely due to its unique quality and popularity. Vasant Masala is always committed to provide best quality spices to its customers. Vasant Masala has become the first choice of every household since five decades due to its taste and health benefits.

