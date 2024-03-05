Vasant's 'Spicy Offer' comes back with an attractive consumer scheme on the brand's 54th anniversary

AHMEDABAD, India, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking its 54th anniversary, Vasant, India's premier spice brand, has introduced the 'Spicy Offer' as a gesture of gratitude to its consumers for their unwavering loyalty over the past five decades. As part of this consumer scheme, the 1kg packs of Vasant Chilli Powder, Kumthi Kashmiri Chilli Powder, and Kashmiri Rangat Chilli Powder are available at a discount of Rs.50 on the MRP. Additionally, there is a Rs.25 discount on the MRP of 1kg packs of Vasant Turmeric Powder, Coriander-Cumin Powder, and Coriander Powder. This exclusive offer is valid across retailers of Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh starting from 5th March, 2024.

The direct price benefit on 1kg of basic spices, aligns perfectly with the annual tradition of households restocking their spice supplies. Speaking during the announcement of spicy offer, Mr. Chandrakant Bhandari, Chairman and Managing Director of Vasant Masala said, "Vasant's 54th anniversary is a testament of purity and quality. Through the 'Spicy Offer' we are extending gratitude to millions of Vasant's loyal consumers across the globe; for their continuous support." He emphasized the brand's commitment to providing pure spices with innovation and consumer convenience.

Elaborating on the anniversary offer, Mr. Nirmit Bhandari, Director-Marketing, Vasant Masala, said, "Spicy offer is to mark the festival of purity, the core of Vasant spices. Our anniversary offer's campaign tagline 'Maine chuna wohi, jo hai mere parivaar ke liye sahi' is a testament of long-standing legacy and loyalty bestowed by millions of patrons across the globe. We are celebrating our anniversary with millions of homemakers who choose Vasant because they value taste and health of their family."

In addition to the strong retail presence, Vasant is also available online. Speaking on the launch occasion of spicy offer, Mr.Rajkamal Bhandari, Director-Sales of Vasant mentioned, "Vasant is also the trade's favorite brand. The spices brand boasts of a strong retail network in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Vasant is synonym to the purity and freshness. From procuring highest quality of raw spices, hygienically processing and packing them to retain their natural essence and freshness, it is our super-efficient retail network that delivers Vasant's 100% pure spices into millions of kitchens. We are proud to enjoy equal support from our consumers and trade partners alike." Vasant is a leading spices brand with a legacy of 54 years and 80 different spices. The spices brand produces packaged spices in state-of-the-art plant in Degham - near Gandhinagar, adhering to the international standards and BRC norms with certifications that qualify products and packaging from - FSSC:22000, SPICE BOARD OF INDIA and AGMARK.

About Vasant Masala:

Vasant Masala has been delighting millions of families across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and beyond for the past 54 years. With its diverse range of products such as blended spices, Hing, basic spices, whole spices, and powdered spices, Vasant Masala has gained recognition on a global scale. Exported to five continents, Vasant Masala is known for its unparalleled quality and widespread popularity. This trusted brand has consistently provided consumers with the finest spices, making it the top choice of housewives for the last five decades due to its unmatched flavor and health benefits.

