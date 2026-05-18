Central Goa projected up to 3X appreciation in five years; Vasco–Dabolim emerges as Goa's next major real estate growth corridor: Liases Foras Report

MUMBAI, India, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liases Foras, an independent real estate research firm, has released its latest report titled "Vasco: The centre of Goa's next growth wave." The report identifies Central Goa, particularly the Vasco and Dabolim corridor, as one of the state's most promising emerging real estate destinations.

Vasco - The Centre of Goa's Next Growth Wave

Strategically located near Dabolim International Airport, Mormugao Port, Vasco da Gama Railway Station and leisure destinations such as Bogmalo, the corridor is rapidly evolving into an integrated lifestyle and investment hub where tourism, aviation, logistics, hospitality and residential demand intersect.

According to the report, Central Goa is projected to deliver up to 3X land price appreciation over the next five years. The micro market is also emerging as Goa's strongest villa growth corridor, supported by increasing buyer preference for professionally managed land ecosystems, branded plotted developments and hospitality-integrated residential formats.

Key findings from the report:

Central Goa leads land price growth across Goa's sub regions at 3x, ahead of North Goa at 2.3x, South Goa at 1.7x and East Goa at 1.5x over the next 5 years.

Goa's plot market has recorded 104% price appreciation over the last five years, with average plot rates rising from around ₹2,579 per sq ft in 2021 to around ₹5,675 per sq ft in 2025.

Average plot rates in Goa are expected to reach around ₹14,187 per sq ft by 2030, up from ₹5,675 per sq ft in 2025.

Central Goa has emerged as the strongest villa growth market in Goa at 2.5x, ahead of North Goa at 1.6x.

Serviced villas are emerging as preferred asset class, combining private ownership with managed hospitality services, lifestyle amenities and rental income potential.

Premium serviced villas are generating rental yields of around 14%, supported by average annual occupancy of around 60%.

3 BHK premium villas in Central Goa can command average rentals of around ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 per night, while 4 BHK premium villas can command around ₹25,000 to ₹40,000 per night.

Goa recorded approximately 1.08 crore tourists in 2025, reinforcing demand for lifestyle led real estate and hospitality integrated residential formats.

The report highlights that Goa's ongoing infrastructure push, estimated at around ₹12,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore in 2025 is playing a significant role in reshaping the state's real estate landscape. The Vasco and Dabolim corridor is benefiting from major connectivity upgrades, including enhanced airport accessibility, port-led development and improved road infrastructure. The newly operational Zuari Bridge has significantly enhanced regional connectivity, reducing travel time between Panaji and Dabolim from nearly 45–75 minutes earlier to approximately 20–30 minutes, thereby strengthening the corridor's attractiveness for both end users and investors.

"The Vasco and Dabolim corridor is transitioning from being perceived primarily as a transit belt to emerging as a real estate market with its own distinct investment identity. The convergence of infrastructure growth limited premium supply and rising demand for professionally planned land ecosystems is creating conditions for stronger price discovery. Increasingly, buyers are increasingly evaluating the region not only from a lifestyle lens, but also from a long-term wealth creation opportunity" as per Liases Foras.

The report further notes that unlike saturated North Goa markets, Central Goa continues to offer a rare combination of comparatively lower entry prices, superior connectivity, lower density and long-term land appreciation potential. It also points out that while North Goa's premium villa market is witnessing increasing saturation, Central Goa remains relatively underpenetrated, creating significant headroom for future premium supply.

As buyer preferences evolve towards branded plotted developments, managed villa ecosystems and professionally serviced second homes, the Vasco–Dabolim belt is expected to emerge as one of Goa's most closely watched real estate growth corridors over the coming decade.

About Liases Foras

Liases Foras is India's premier independent, non-broking real estate research company. With no brokerage or development interests, the firm has provided impartial, data-driven market intelligence to investors, financial institutions, and policymakers since 1998. The full white paper "An Elevated Horizon by the Arabian Sea – Anjarle" is available upon request.

Media Contact

Liases Foras Real Estate Rating & Research Pvt. Ltd. S-6, Pinnacle Business Park, Mahakali Caves Road, MIDC Andheri East, Mumbai – 400093

M: +91 9833344500 | E: [email protected] | W: www.liasesforas.com

Download the complete report: https://bit.ly/3RchQmJ

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