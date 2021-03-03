Vaya Life introduces Drynk Max, a range of 900 ml insulated Stainless Steel bottles

In addition, Drynk Max comes with two different types of lids, giving users the flexibility to choose a lid of their choice. The gulper lid comprises of a convenient gulper lid and two cups. The head-turner globe lid makes drinking from the bottle a breeze. Drynk Max with gulper lid or globe lid, is perfect for home or to carry beverages to work, extended travel and everywhere out and about.

Drynk Max comes in 3 colors, which includes graphite, blue and black. The metallic colors and the sleek finish add to the aesthetic, making the water bottle range a great fashion accessory perfect to suit many different lifestyles. While the intelligent design backed with a smart technology means Drynk Max is most functional, the size, color, shape and sleek appearance also mean it is high on style, easily making it the coveted drinkware range.

Thoughtfully crafted keeping in mind the preferences of users, Drynk Max makes guzzling water or chugging juice a delightful experience. The wide mouth design makes it possible for users to carry smoothies, soups with chunks of vegetables, hot chocolate with marshmallows, water with ice cubes, and even warm congee when required.

Commenting on the launch, Vashist, the founder and CEO of Vaya Life, said, "Vaya Drynk has received tremendous response. There were requests coming in to extend the Drynk range to bigger sizes. With Vaya Drynk max, we are giving customers what they have been asking for - an increased capacity of 900 ml, that is perfect for extended hours of hydration."

For more information on Vaya Drynk Max, please visit: https://vaya.in/water-bottle

About Vaya :

Vaya Life is a design-led company delivering a stellar line of utilitarian products that enhance consumer experience. Vaya's premium product line includes Tyffyn, a range of smart insulated lunch boxes, Drynk, a range of insulated drinkware, Preserve, a range of multi-utility storage jars, Popcup, an exclusive range of insulated tumblers, Hautecase, a stunning range of insulated casserole and other accessories. With an intrinsic balance of style, functionality and quality, the everyday essentials from Vaya bond well with customers. Vaya is available in India and across 15 countries globally.

