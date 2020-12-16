Vaya Life Launches Tyffyn Flex, a Range of Microwaveable Vacuum Insulated Lunchboxes

Vaya Life has once again raised the bar for lunchboxes with technology that can keep a meal hot or cold for up to 5 hours, a design that is a confluence of comfort and luxury, and convenience that is unparalleled enabling users to have a hot meal at work, on site or on the go. The lunchbox comes with VacuTherm insulation, which helps retain heat as well as keeping the food fresh and with flavour.

With Tyffyn Flex, Vaya has endeavoured to design best-in-class plastic containers that look like glass and exude elegance and sophistication. Made of highly durable, shatter-proof, BPA - free Tritan plastic and crafted with finesse, these see-through plastic containers are food safe and microwaveable.

Available in three convenient sizes, the 600 ml Tyffyn Flex with 2 containers is perfect for a compact meal, the 1000 ml Tyffyn Flex with 3 containers is great for a week-day work lunch and the 1200 ml Tyffyn Flex with 4 containers is perfect for an indulgent meal. Not just that, the containers all come with a handy partition each so one can carry more than one dish in every container when required.

Like the immensely popular Tyffyn, Tyffyn Flex comes in stunning colours and patterns. From muted metallic colours that exemplify elegance to vivid bright colours that complement impeccable style and fun vibrant patterns that beautifully break away from the mundane, the entire collection is delightful!

Commenting on the launch, Vashist, the founder and CEO of Vaya Life, said, "When we launched Tyffyn, we were humbled by the overwhelming response from our customers all over the world. Understanding key customer insights has driven us to deliver Tyffyn Flex, which caters to the section of our customers who have been asking for a microwaveable option in our lunchbox range. We're excited about the experiences our customers will take away from using Tyffyn Flex, because our legendary biryani, humble-yet-sumptuous dal chawal or a lavish spread of roti and a gravy, every fine meal cooked at home deserves a lunchbox just as best! "

