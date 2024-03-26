Veeda Clinical Research Acquires European CRO - Heads - Expanding Global Reach & Capabilities

DUBLIN and AHMEDABAD, India, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeda Clinical Research Limited, a full-service contract research organization (CRO) with a proven record of drug development success, announced that it has acquired Heads, a privately held European CRO, which specializes in conducting clinical trials in oncology. Established in 2010, Heads has an operational presence in 25 multiple strategically important locations across Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific region. Through this acquisition, Veeda enters the league of global CROs with integrated capabilities to extend contract research services from discovery to clinical development extending to post commercial launch.

Sharing details related to common synergies between Veeda and Heads, Dr. Mahesh Bhalgat, Group – CEO of Veeda Clinical Research, said, "With the growing emphasis on global clinical trials, this acquisition now positions Veeda to offer access to a very diverse population for conducting large scale multi-geography trials efficiently. Both organizations are focused towards driving equitable access to trials and fostering the development of innovative treatments worldwide. The acquisition brings together a unique team of scientists and researchers, having deep therapeutic area expertise in the Oncology research. This equips Veeda to build long and enduring site relationships across geographies."

Elaborating on the prospects of this partnership, Mr. Binoy Gardi, Executive Vice Chairperson of Veeda Clinical Research, said, "As we integrate the operations of both the companies, this is an exciting opportunity for Veeda and Heads to expand markets, leverage complimentary capabilities and add value to our clients. We believe that our combined strengths will enable us to drive greater efficiency, innovation, and excellence in delivering research outcomes for drug development programs of our clients worldwide."

"There is a very strong cultural fit between Heads and Veeda," said Dr. George Kouvatseas, Partner, Heads. "Both companies share a dedication to scientific leadership, expansion of highly specialized services to meet the emerging needs of our clients, and an uncompromising focus on quality. During the integration phase, Heads will continue to offer uninterrupted support to client programs. The Veeda and Heads organization together are committed to nimble operations through a structured integration process without impact to ongoing client programs."

About Veeda Clinical Research Limited:

Veeda Clinical Research Limited ("Veeda") is one of the largest independent, full-service clinical research organizations, headquartered in Ahmedabad, India. Veeda offers a range of bioequivalence studies and early and late phase clinical trials. Veeda has successfully completed several regulatory inspections and is approved by USFDA, UK MHRA, ANVISA (Brazil), and WHO. Veeda has experience in conducting complex clinical studies. Visit https://www.veedacr.com/.

About Heads:

Heads is a full-service Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) dedicated to the conduct of clinical studies, with expertise in haemato-oncology studies. It provides complete range of clinical trial services, from start-up to completion, from Phase I to IV. In addition, it offers strategic oncology drug development consulting and expert advice, as the team understands the challenges of developing anti-cancer drugs in the complex, highly competitive and rapidly developing oncology market. Visit https://heads-research.com/.

Media contact:

Siddharth Baad

Corporate Communications

Veeda Clinical Research

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2368181/Veeda_Heads_Logo.jpg