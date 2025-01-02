Veeda Group Rebrands as 'Veeda Lifesciences'

AHMEDABAD, India, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeda Group has unveiled a new logo and brand identity—Veeda Lifesciences—marking a key milestone in its journey. The new brand name reflects the evolution from a generics-focused Contract Research Organization (CRO) to a drug development services enterprise for different modalities of drugs including generics and novel chemical and biological entities. Veeda Lifesciences will operate through four Strategic Business Units: Clinical Trials, Healthy Volunteer Services, Biopharma Services, and Preclinical & Non-Clinical Testing Services, making Veeda an integrated research service provider.

Veeda Lifesciences represents the brand that integrates Veeda Clinical Research, Health Data Specialists, and Bioneeds India, showcasing research services across various stages of the drug development value chain from discovery and preclinical to late-phase development. The new identity reflects the transition from generics to innovation, local to global, and small molecules to biologics. Veeda Lifesciences is transitioning to a CRO-CDMO model, while leveraging AI & Real-world data.

Dr. Mahesh Bhalgat, Group CEO and Managing Director of Veeda Lifesciences, stated, "The name – Veeda Lifesciences – and the new logo, designed to be modern and dynamic, symbolize the Group's forward-thinking approach and dedication to its core values and mission. It adds aspirational value to our growth and vision for the future, striving for innovation, excellence, and client satisfaction. We continue to diversify our base offering services serving the growing needs of our clients."

Founded in India in 2004, Veeda Lifesciences now operates out of 5 countries while conducting trials in 26 geographies. The strategic acquisition of Bioneeds in 2021 expanded Veeda into preclinical services. Today, Veeda Lifesciences offers a broad range of services to the life sciences and healthcare industries, with reputable sponsors, including leading global pharma companies. Veeda Lifesciences is now organized under four strategic business units. The Clinical trials business comprises of Veeda's operations in Europe (originally Health Data Specialists) and patient-based clinical trials in India. The Healthy Volunteer Services includes operations in Gujarat (India) including clinical bioanalysis for small molecules. The Biopharma services in Bengaluru (India) include analytical characterization and functional characterization of biologics along with cell line and process development and clinical bioanalysis of large molecules. The preclinical testing services of Veeda, based in Karnataka (India) includes our discovery research services in the area of chemistry and biology.

About Veeda Lifesciences:

Veeda Lifesciences platform providing full service as well as functional service for all the stages of drug development to support biotech and pharmaceutical companies with capabilities ranging from Pre-Clinical to Clinical Pharmacology and Clinical Trials across different modalities. We support multiple therapeutic domains and accelerate pipelines through advanced real-world data capabilities on an AI platform. Committed to quality with sound scientific capabilities, we continuously invest in people and technology, to help clients in developing innovative therapies and generic drugs for patients worldwide.

Disclaimer:

Veeda Clinical Research Limited (the "Company") is proposing, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, a public issue of its equity shares in the near future and is in the process of filing a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. This document is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the Company and will contain detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements. The Company does not intend to register any part of the offering in the United States.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2589459/Veeda_Lifesciences_Logo.jpg