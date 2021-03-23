Vehicle Electrification Market Size to Reach USD 140.29 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR 11.3% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vehicle Electrification Market is Segmented by Type (Starter Motor, Alternator, Electric Car Motors, Electric Water Pumps, Electric Oil Pump, Electric Vacuum Pump, Electric Fuel Pump, Electric Power Steering, Actuators, and Start/Stop System), by Sales Channel (Original Equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Aftermarket), by Vehicle Type (Internal Combustion Engine Vehicle, Micro & Full Hybrid Vehicle, and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) & Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)). This report covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast from 2020 to 2027. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Automotive Industry Category.

The global vehicle electrification market was valued at USD 70.14 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 140.29 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.3%.

Major factors driving the growth of vehicle electrification market size are:

Electrical Vehicles outperform conventional Internal combustion vehicles in terms of carbon emission & maintenance, convenience of charging & refueling, smoother drive, reduced sound from engine, and fuel economy. Also upsurge in automotive production and an increase in sales of Electrical vehicles is increasing the growth of the electric car motors market.

Fewer parts , Increasing fuel efficiency, decline in the price of batteries and strict government regulations to reduce emission is helping vehicle electrification.

Global Vehicle Electrification Market Report

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE VEHICLE ELECTRIFICATION MARKET SIZE

The surge in the adoption of fuel-efficient mobility solutions due to strict vehicle emission norms is expected to drive vehicle electrification market size. Vehicle emissions are a critical factor that impacts greenhouse gas level, raising environmental and health issues. As a result, countries all over the world are enacting vehicle emission standards to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and maintain environmental balance. To keep emissions under control, manufacturers must adhere to these rules. This, in turn, is expected to force manufacturers to start implementing electrification of vehicles.

The decline in the price of batteries per KWH is expected to further fuel the growth of vehicle electrification market size. Furthermore, an increase in the use of advanced technologies such as engine shut down system is likely to drive the vehicle electrification market size.

However, the recent COVID-19 outbreak has increased the pressure on vehicle electrification technology manufacturers to transform their business models, as the industry is experiencing demand shock and an uncertain recovery timeline. The industry's cash burn rate is currently less than two months. As operating cash flow declines as a result of the crisis, many original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will likely face liquidity problems. Furthermore, consumer confidence was low in 2020, which is expected to have an impact on the vehicle electrification market's sales.

VEHICLE ELECTRIFICATION MARKET SHARE

Based on product type, the electric car motor is expected to be the most lucrative segment in the vehicle electrification market.

Based on vehicle type, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) & Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) are projected as the most lucrative segments.

Based on the region, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 12.9% during 2020-2027.

Government programs in countries like China, India, and South Korea to promote the use of electric vehicles and provide consumers with tax breaks on the purchase of these vehicles are expected to propel the market in this region.

VEHICLE ELECTRIFICATION MARKET SEGMENTS

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



○Africa

Vehicle Electrification Market Regional Data

By Product Type

By Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type

Internal Combustion Engine Vehicle

Micro & Full Hybrid Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) & Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Key Players

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

CONTINENTAL AG

Delphi Technologies

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG

Denso Corporation

BorgWarner Inc.

Magna International Inc.

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

