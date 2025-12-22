Velo Announces Integration of USD1 With World Liberty Financial to Strengthen PayFi Infrastructure Across Asia

SINGAPORE, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Velo, a PayFi infrastructure protocol focused on real world financial adoption, today announced a strategic collaboration with World Liberty Financial (WLFI) to integrate USD1, a regulated U.S. dollar backed stablecoin, into the Velo ecosystem.

The integration of USD1 will be supporting Velo's stablecoin liquidity and settlement layers, advancing the company's mission to build a high velocity, closed loop financial network spanning consumer payments, foreign exchange (FX), and digital asset management designed for mass adoption.

Building a Closed Loop PayFi Network

Velo's PayFi architecture is designed to enable seamless movement of value across digital and traditional financial systems. By integrating USD1, Velo aims to enhance liquidity efficiency, settlement reliability, and real world usability across its growing ecosystem.

This collaboration is intended to strengthen:

USD1 utility within the Velo ecosystem, enabling stablecoin based settlement and liquidity flows





PayFi infrastructure that connects payments, FX, and digital assets into a unified financial layer





Loyalty and Super App distribution that supports consumer facing use cases at scale





Velo's institutional foundation through compliance aligned and production grade financial rails

Asia First, Utility Driven Expansion

With strategic backing from CP Group, one of Asia's largest multinational conglomerates, Velo is developing a PayFi ecosystem tailored specifically for Asia's fast growing digital economies.

The region's mobile first financial behavior, high cross border transaction volumes, and accelerating adoption of digital payments make it a natural foundation for scalable PayFi infrastructure.

Velo's approach emphasizes utility over speculation, with a focus on infrastructure that supports everyday financial activity rather than short term market dynamics.

Strengthening Institutional Grade Settlement

USD1 is a U.S. dollar backed stablecoin issued by BitGo Trust Company, designed to meet institutional standards for custody, compliance, and transparency. Its integration aligns with Velo's focus on building settlement and liquidity layers that can support both enterprise and consumer use cases.

By combining regulated stablecoin liquidity with PayFi infrastructure, Velo continues to bridge traditional finance and Web3, enabling secure, efficient, and scalable financial operations across borders.

About Velo

Velo is a PayFi infrastructure protocol building a high velocity, closed loop financial network for global payments, FX, and digital asset settlement. Designed for mass adoption, Velo focuses on real world utility, institutional partnerships, and compliance aligned infrastructure across Asia and beyond.

About USD1

USD1 is a U.S. dollar denominated stablecoin issued by BitGo Trust Company. USD1 is backed 1:1 by reserves, primarily consisting of U.S. government money market funds and cash equivalents, and is designed to support secure and transparent digital settlement.