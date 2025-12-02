Vendavo Partners with Ness Digital Engineering (Ness) For AI-Enabled Innovation

Ness will apply AI across Vendavo's Product Engineering Life cycle to drive sustained and scalable value creation

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ness Digital Engineering (Ness), a global full-lifecycle digital engineering leader, announced a strategic partnership with Vendavo, a global leader in B2B pricing, selling, and rebate management solutions. Known for driving commercial excellence across industries, Vendavo is embarking on an AI-first engineering transformation to accelerate innovation and strengthen product competitiveness. As Vendavo's Professional Services and Engineering Excellence partner, Ness will lead this multi-year initiative, architecting a product-centered modernization program focused on AI-enabled delivery, talent capability enhancement, and improved engineering velocity.

To maximize customer experience, outcomes and timely feedback, Ness will use a Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) model as the backbone for its professional services engagement.

Leveraging Ness ATONIS™, its AI engineering workbench, along with proprietary accelerators and Intelligent Engineering tools, Ness will establish the Vendavo Intelligent Engineering Center. This will be anchored by the Vendavo Innovation Studio for rapid experimentation and Vendavo University to develop future-ready talent. Through its professional services capabilities, Ness will deploy specialized engineering talent and operating models to scale innovation and delivery performance for Vendavo.

As an enterprise committed to redefining how commercial excellence platforms are engineered and delivered, Vendavo is proactively reshaping its product development strategy to remain ahead of market expectations.

Sharath Dorbala, CEO of Vendavo, added, "As a market leader, we consistently look ahead to what the next generation of commercial enterprise platforms should deliver. To further improve our innovation, velocity and engineering performance, we chose Ness for their Intelligent Engineering expertise and AI-first approach. Their ability to transform without increasing cost, embed GenAI deeply into our product frameworks, and elevate our teams into a globally consistent, high-performance culture makes this partnership a strategic accelerator of Vendavo's long-term growth and competitive advantage."

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Ranjit Tinaikar, CEO of Ness, said: "Vendavo exemplifies the vision of modern product organizations that embrace transformation to stay ahead. As a leader in intelligent engineering and enterprise-grade professional services, Ness enables global enterprises to accelerate modernization and adopt AI at scale. We are proud to serve as Vendavo's transformation partner by combining AI-first product innovation, engineering modernization, and sustained productivity impact to strengthen Vendavo's global market position."

